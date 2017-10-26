Four people killed after train crash in southern Finland
Finnish train crash victims believed to be soldiers
The wreckage of a military near railway tracks after the crash. Photograph: Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via AP
At least four people have been killed in a train crash in southern Finland, police said.
The crash happened early on Thursday in Raseborg, about 53 miles south west of Helsinki.
The victims reportedly were soldiers and Finland’s defence minister Jussi Niinisto tweeted that Thursday “had started with grim news” and “I feel grief”.
It is understood a military truck was in collision with the train.