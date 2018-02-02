Four migrants in critical condition after Calais brawl

Four teenage migrants were in critical condition after being shot and more than a dozen others were injured, some seriously, during clashes in the northern French port of Calais between Afghans and Africans, local authorities said.

Some 22 people were hospitalised on Thursday, according to an official total, including four Eritreans aged between 16 and 18 who needed surgery, local prosecutors said. Another wounded migrant was taken to the nearby city of Lille because of his “very serious state of health”, the local prefect’s office said.

“We have reached an escalation of violence that has become unbearable for both those from Calais and migrants,” said interior minister Gerard Collomb during a visit to one of the sites of the clashes. “This is a level of violence never seen before.” Two police officers were also injured during the clashes.

A nearly two-hour fight broke out on the southern outskirts of Calais among about 100 Eritreans and some 30 Afghans who had been queueing for food handouts. It started when an Afghan fired shots. A second fight then broke out at an industrial site about 5km away, with more than a hundred Eritreans armed with iron rods and sticks fighting about 20 Afghans, prosecutors said.

“Police intervened to protect the Afghan migrants faced with 150 to 200 Eritrean migrants,” the local prefecture said, adding that security reinforcements were being deployed in the area. Further violence broke out late afternoon in an industrial area of Calais.

It was the worst violence in Calais since clashes on July 1st, 2017 left 16 people wounded. A year earlier in June, 40 people were injured in clashes in the northern port town which draws migrants trying to cross the Channel into Britain. – Guardian