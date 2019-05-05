Forty-one dead after Russian passenger jet catches fire

Forty-one people were killed Sunday when a Russian passenger jet made an emergency landing at a Moscow airport, trailing a gigantic plume of flame and black smoke and skidding to a stop on fire.

A Russian law enforcement agency, the Investigative Committee, reported that 40 passengers and one crew member lost their lives. There were 78 people on the plane.

Videos showed passengers who had escaped the aircraft on exit slides running away from the burning plane on the tarmac as travellers inside the Sheremetyevo airport looked on aghast. “We were witnesses to this horror,” one woman, Alena Osokina, told Russia’s Dozhd television station.

Aeroflot Flight 1492 took off from Moscow bound for Murmansk, a port city in northern Russia. But immediately after takeoff, the pilots radioed a distress call, Interfax reported, and the plane, a Sukhoi SSJ-100, circled back for an emergency landing. The cockpit crew stopped responding by radio after reporting the emergency, Interfax reported.

Aeroflot, Russia’s national air carrier said the incident had been caused by a technical fault on board the plane that departed Sheremetyevo on Sunday evening bound for the city of Murmansk in northwest Russia.

Shortly after take off, the pilot radioed a distress signal and turned back, circling above the airport before making an emergency crash landing.

Aeroflot said the evacuation had been completed efficiently within 55 seconds.

However, Russian media cited unnamed sources saying that passengers scrambling to retrieve their hand luggage before exiting the aircraft had slowed the evacuation process. President Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to the families and friends of those who had died and ordered a full investigation into what had caused the fire.

Russia’s health ministry said two people injured in the incident were in a serious condition in a Moscow hospital.

Russian deputies said all Superjet-100’s should be withdrawn from service until the investigation was complete.

Russia’s Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company said the stricken plane was produced in 2017 and had last undergone maintenance in April this year.

Aeroflot has been the main buyer of Superjet-100’s since the plane – the first passenger aircraft built in Russia since the collapse of the Soviet Union –was first launched in 2011.

A fatal accident occurred during a demonstration flight in 2012 when a Superjet-100 crashed with 50 people on board.– Additional reporting: PA/New York Times