Former French prime minister Francois Fillon jailed over fake jobs scandal

Former French prime minister Francois Fillon was sentenced on Monday to five years in jail, with three of them suspended, and fined €375,000 for embezzling public funds in a fake jobs scandal involving his wife.

The court also barred Fillon from standing in any election for the next decade.

The court handed Fillon’s wife, Penelope, a three-year suspended sentence and fined her the same amount.

Fillon was accused of using public funds to pay his wife and children for work they never performed.

Fillon and his wife, who comes originally from Wales, had denied any wrongdoing.

The scandal broke in the French media just three months before the country’s 2017 presidential election, as Fillon was the front-runner in the race. Fillon sunk to third place in the election, which was won by Emmanuel Macron.

The work had brought the family more than €1 million since 1998.

After missing out on a place in the run-off in 2017, Fillon, who was France’s prime minister from 2007 to 2012, then left politics.

A last-minute request from Fillon’s lawyers had cast uncertainty over whether a verdict would be delivered on Monday.

The move came after the former head of France’s financial prosecutors, Eliane Houlette, said earlier this month that she had come under pressure over her handling of the case, in reference to close supervision by her superiors. – Agencies