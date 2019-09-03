Five Star members vote on coalition deal in Italy

An online poll of around 100,000 activists of Italy’s Five Star Movement will on Tuesday decide the fate of a tentative deal for a new Italian coalition government on the anti-establishment party’s “direct-democracy” web platform.

The Five Star Movement over the weekend moved closer towards forging a political pact with the centre left Democratic Party (PD) – for years its avowed enemy as a longtime pillar of the Italian political system – as a way of blocking the ambitions of its previous coalition partner, Matteo Salvini’s far-right League.

The online vote, which will begin on Tuesday morning on the Five Star’s “Rousseau” platform, will ask members whether they want their party to form a coalition with the PD, led by Giuseppe Conte, who would be reappointed prime minister after resigning last month in the wake of a vote of no confidence called by Mr Salvini.

Mr Conte on Monday appealed to Five Star members to support the new government in the online vote, calling the deal with the PD “an opportunity for the country we want”.

A Five Star coalition with the PD has divided the Five Star Movement, with some activists and parliamentarians arguing it is a betrayal of the party’s radical roots. It would mark a radical departure for a party born out of an online protest movement against Italy’s political “caste”, fronted by comedian Beppe Grillo and co-ordinated by the now deceased Milanese web entrepreneur and tech-Utopian Gianroberto Casaleggio.

Francesco Galietti, founder of risk consultancy Policy Sonar in Rome, said the online vote would test whether the Five Star activist base would be willing to support its parliamentarians in joining forces with the PD. While many Italian political commentators have viewed the passing of the Rousseau as a formality, he said that its structure made it unpredictable and a “yes” should not be seen as a certainty.

“The Rousseau vote will be the only place we can see who in Five Star will end up tipping the scales – will it be the anti-establishment part of the party which is very hostile to the PD, or the real politik part which wants a deal?,” he said.

Five Star leader Luigi Di Maio, who was joint deputy prime minister in the coalition with the League, faces demotion and being overshadowed by Mr Conte after criticising the new coalition deal with the PD. Mr Grillo, who holds no official political role in the party but retains significant symbolic influence, on Monday urged Mr Di Maio to accept it, saying “change [was] beautiful”.

Mr Salvini, who had been in a coalition with the Five Star since general elections last year, pulled the plug on the so-called “government of change” last month in a bid to force a new national vote that was expected to result in the anti-immigration League becoming Italy’s biggest party. Mr Salvini’s party won the largest tally in EU parliamentary elections in May.

A Five Star-Democratic Party tie up would avoid snap elections and cast Mr Salvini back into political opposition, from where the League leader’s opponents hope he will be deprived of the highly effective campaigning platform he built from being deputy prime minister and outspoken interior minister.

If Five Star activists approve a new Conte-led coalition with the PD, then a new government is expected to be approved by Italian president and head of state Sergio Mattarella this week. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019