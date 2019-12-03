Finnish prime minister Antti Rinne resigns after coalition collapses

Finland’s prime minister has said he is resigning after a key coalition partner withdrew its support from his five-party cabinet.

Antti Rinne, who took office in June, has faced heavy criticism in recent days over how he and a fellow party member in charge of government companies dealt with the state-owned postal service whose workers went on strike for two weeks in November.

Tuesday’s announcement prompted the formal resignation of the cabinet made up of Mr Rinne’s Social Democratic Party, the Centre Party, the Greens, the Left Alliance and the Swedish People’s Party of Finland.

No early election is expected. Parliament will decide on a new prime minister next week.

The ruling coalition had demanded that Mr Rinne explain the government’s statements and actions, but the Centre Party said the explanations were not acceptable and cited a lack of trust in him, urging him to resign or face a no-confidence vote.

Mr Rinne tendered his resignation to Finnish president Sauli Niinisto, who told the 57-year-old Social Democrat: “Thanks for the many moments of good co-operation.”

The Centre Party withdrew its backing for Mr Rinne on Monday, but pledged its continued support for government programmes, avoiding an early election.

A two-week strike by postal workers ended on November 27 after a deal was reached on pay. The union representing Posti employees said it was satisfied with the agreement reached over the work contracts of about 700 package handlers.

The strike had led to a one-day sympathy strike by the transport sector to support the postal workers, forcing flagship airline Finnair to cancel almost 300 flights and disrupting business in the capital.

The resignation comes as Finland holds the European Union’s rotating presidency. – AP