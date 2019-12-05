Explainer: What are French workers striking about?

Railway workers, teachers and emergency room staff launched one of the biggest public sector strikes in France for decades on Thursday.

Transport networks in Paris and cities across France ground to a near halt as unions dug in for a protest that threatens to paralyse France for days and poses the severest challenge to President Emmanuel Macron’s reform agenda.

Airport workers, truck drivers, police and rubbish collectors and others are all expected to join the strike.

At the heart of the unrest are Macron’s plans to overhaul France’s generous pension system. Street protests and strikes are a recurring ritual in France, but this movement is different because for the first time it is fighting ambiguous plans, not a written draft law.

Macron has promised to meld 42 different pension regimes into a universal system where every euro contributed would entitle all employees to the same benefits. He promises it will be fair, but has not said what age groups will be affected, or when it will take effect.

The uncertainty has created widespread anxiety. Polls show two-thirds of the French oppose a reform they do not understand.

“Since no one know what the reform is that’s being proposed, there’s anxiety all round,” said Rachida Dati, who a candidate for the right-wing Les Républicains party to become mayor of Paris.

Past attempts at pension reform have ended badly. Former president Jacques Chirac’s conservative government in 1995 caved into union demands after weeks of crippling protests.

Workers at the Paris public transport authority RATP and at the SNCF say their strike is “unlimited”, raising the spectre of a “black December”.

But two factors mitigate against a long strike: Employees are not paid for strike days, and they risk antagonising public opinion if chaos continues in the run-up to Christmas.

The government fears rioting like that which marked gilets jaunes protests from November 2018 through to last spring. But it will be handicapped by the fact the two main police unions, Alliance and Unsa, are also joining the strike.

In a note transmitted to all police units, the national police directorate reminded French police of their “duty of neutrality” and “loyalty to the institutions of the Republic”.