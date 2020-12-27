Europe rolls out Pfizer vaccine as UK set to approve Oxford jab within days

Europe begins a cross-border vaccination programme of unprecedented scale on Sunday as part of efforts to end a Covid-19 pandemic that has crippled economies and claimed more than 1.7 million lives around the world.

The first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine were delivered to EU member states on Saturday, while the region of 450 million people has also secured contracts with a range of other suppliers for over two billion vaccine doses and has set a goal for all adults to be inoculated during 2021.

The next vaccine set for approval by the EU is the Moderna vaccine, with authorisation expected on January 6th. After that, the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which is considerably easier to administer as it does not require very cold storage as is the case with the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna jabs, is expected to get EU approval in erly January.

However, it has been reported that the UK regulator could approve the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab within days.

The boss of the firm behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine has also raised hopes it is more effective than first thought amid the rapid spread of the UK virus strain across the globe.

AstraZeneca chief Pascal Soriot told the Sunday Times he believed researchers had found the “winning formula” using two doses and promised to publish the results as reports suggested the UK regulator could approve the jab within days.

The claim will come as some relief even as Canada became the latest country to identify cases of the new highly infectious variant of coronavirus, which was first detected in the UK and has since spread to at least a dozen countries.

Cases of the variant strain have been confirmed across Europe including in France, Spain, Denmark, Italy, Iceland, Switzerland, Sweden and the Netherlands, as well as around the globe in Australia, Japan and Lebanon.

The new variant, which was blamed for soaring rates across the UK before the wider imposition of tighter restrictions, continues to drive high case rates in the UK with another 34,693 reported on Saturday.

Turning the page

While Europe has some of the best-resourced healthcare systems in the world, the sheer scale of the effort means that some countries are calling on retired medics to help out while others have loosened rules for who is allowed to give the injections.

With surveys pointing to high levels of hesitancy towards the vaccine in countries from France to Poland, leaders of the 27-country European Union are promoting it as the best chance of getting back to something like normal life next year.

“We are starting to turn the page on a difficult year,” Ursula von der Leyen, president of the Brussels-based European Commission coordinating the programme, said in a tweet.

“Vaccination is the lasting way out of the pandemic.”

After European governments were criticised for failing to work together to counter the spread of the virus in early 2020, the goal this time is to ensure that there is equal access to the vaccines across the entire region.

But even then, Hungary on Saturday jumped the gun on the official roll-out by starting to administer shots of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech to frontline workers at hospitals in the capital Budapest.

Countries including France, Germany, Italy, Austria, Portugal and Spain are planning to begin mass vaccinations, starting with health workers on Sunday. Outside the EU, Britain, Switzerland and Serbia have already started in recent weeks.

The distribution of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot presents tough challenges. The vaccine uses new mRNA technology and must be stored at ultra-low temperatures of around -80 degrees Celsius .

Shipments arrive

In Ireland the first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has arrived.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said the country would begin its vaccination programme next Wednesday, with frontline healthcare workers and nursi ng-home residents first in line to get the jab.

“After a difficult and different Christmas for many people, it is wonderful to see the first deliveries of Covid-19 vaccines to Ireland today,” said Mr Donnelly. “The arrival of these vaccines . . . is a significant and positive” he added.

He said the recent increase in cases had focused “our collective minds on the continued challenge of Covid-19” and said the advent of “safe and effective vaccines will help us to protect the most vulnerable in our society as we ramp up our immunisation programme”.

Saturday marks the second day in a row that the number of daily infections climbed above the 1,000 mark. Before this week, the daily figure had not been above 1,000 since October 25th. There have been 2,200 deaths as a result of the pandemic and 85,394 confirmed cases of the disease in the Republic.

France, which received its first shipment of the two-dose vaccine on Saturday, will start administering it in the greater Paris area and in the Burgundy-Franche-Comte region.

Germany, meanwhile, said trucks were on their way to deliver the vaccine to care homes for the elderly, which are first in line to receive the vaccine on Sunday.

Beyond hospitals and care homes, sports halls and convention centres emptied by lockdown measures will become venues for mass inoculations.

In Italy, temporary solar-powered healthcare pavilions will spring up in town squares around the country, designed to look like five-petalled primrose flowers, a symbol of spring.

In Spain, doses are being delivered by air to its island territories and the North African enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla. Portugal is establishing separate cold storage units for its Atlantic archipelagos of Azores and Madeira.

“A window of hope has now opened, without forgetting that there is a very difficult fight ahead,” Portuguese Health Minister Marta Temido told reporters.

