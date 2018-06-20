EU states meet to tackle growing migration rifts

Several EU leaders - including those of France, Germany, Italy and Austria - will hold talks on Sunday on migration, an issue bringing bitter political divisions to a head in Europe and the United States.

Sources said the leaders of Greece and Bulgaria would also attend the gathering, which will explore how to stop people from moving around the European Union after claiming asylum in one of the Mediterranean states of arrival.

Sunday’s talks, announced by the executive European Commission, precede a June 28th-29th EU summit at which leaders will try to agree a joint migration policy three years after more than a million people poured into Europe, mostly fleeing conflict in the Middle East and Asia.

The development coincides with an international outcry over the Trump administration’s policy of separating migrant families at the Mexican border, as videos emerged of youngsters held in enclosures far from their parents, and an audio of wailing children went viral.

Immigration is increasingly shaping politics in rich countries, and in Germany, the EU’s wealthiest economy, threatens to wreck Chancellor Angela Merkel’s relationship with her CDU’s Bavarian sister party, part of her coalition.

The Christian Social Union (CSU) on Monday gave Ms Merkel two weeks to get a Europe-wide deal.

Horst Seehofer, CSU leader and Germany’s interior minister, wants to turn away migrants who have already registered in other EU states, but Ms Merkel opposes any unilateral move to reverse her 2015 open-door policy and undermine her authority.

“We can no longer look on as this refugee tourism across Europe happens,” Bavaria’s CSU interior minister, Joachim Herrmann, told German broadcaster Deutschlandfunk.

‘Creating psychosis’

Pope Francis said in an interview that populists were “creating psychosis” on the issue of immigration, even as ageing societies like Europe faced “a great demographic winter” and needed more immigrants. He said that, without immigration, Europe “will become empty”.

But the EU is bitterly divided.

It has struggled to reform its internal asylum rules, which broke down in 2015, and has instead tried to tighten its borders and prevent new arrivals. To that end, it has given aid and money to countries including Turkey, Jordan, Libya and Niger.

US president Donald Trump, defending his own tough anti-immigrant polices, waded into Germany’s debate on Monday with a series of tweets criticising Ms Merkel’s open-border policy as a “big mistake” that had fuelled crime in Europe.

The increasing tempo of migration diplomacy coincides with the summer peak season for migrants sailing in small boats from north Africa to Europe’s southern shores.

The Italian Coast Guard ship Diciotti arrived at the Sicilian port of Pozzallo overnight and 519 migrants on board were being disembarked, relief workers said. They were saved in seven different rescue operations off the Libyan coast, and some spent days at sea as the new Italian government looks to slow the influx of migrants.

“They are in terrible conditions, not only medical conditions but (also) psychological conditions, and they really need urgent medical care and psychological care,” sid UN refugee agency (UNHCR) spokesman Marco Rotunno.

“We are very worried because, after these people were rescued, along with the people that were rescued in the other events, there was a long delay before people could reach a safe port.” - Reuters