EU starts to implement plans for no-deal Brexit

The EU has stepped up its planning for a no-deal Brexit scenario, with the European Commission on Wednesday publishing a schedule for temporary emergency legislation to manage and soften the break with the UK.

The 14 measures, in areas such as citizen rights, air landing rights and safety, and the free movement of animals, will be taken unilaterally by the EU on condition that the UK reciprocates fully, and will apply for a limited period only of up to nine months from Brexit day on March 29th, 2019. They cover only a small fraction of areas likely to be affected by British withdrawal.

Because of time constraints, the commission will immediately begin the process of putting legislation through the European Council and Parliament.

The commission communication does not deal with provisions on the North-South frictionless border in the event of a no-deal scenario. EU officials, like Irish and British diplomats, refuse to answer detailed questions on the issue beyond expressing their determination that no border infrastructure will be built. “We have been specifically instructed not to answer that question,” one senior Irish civil servant told The Irish Times.

However, the commission does commit to continuing Irish peace process programmes and their funding.

British sources insist privately that it is not their intention to have border checks, despite World Trade Organisation rules requiring them. But they say that they expect the Irish will be required to check goods entering the EU by their EU partners.

Crucially, the British are understood to believe that sanitary and phystosanitary (SPS) controls to protect humans, animals, and plants from diseases, pests or contaminants, and food checks will not have to be conducted on the Border as the whole of Ireland is regarded as one SPS region. Such controls already happen at Holyhead and Stranraer and will be expanded.

Freight

Freight in transit will continue to be covered by the Transit Convention to which the UK remains a member. It will allow monitoring and barcoding on ferries and should allow lorries travelling on the landbridge between Ireland and continental Europe to procede sealed through the UK and on without undergoing customs checks.

How passage through Dover, which is likely to be extremely congested by goods requiring full customs clearance, will be arranged remains unclear. The transit arrangements would also have little effect on requirements for border controls in the North.

Among the measures being proposed by the commission are restricted rights for flights from UK-based airlines to land in EU airports if the flights are going to or from the UK. But this will not include landing rights for UK airlines travelling from third countries like the US or Israel.

The commission is proposing to secure the continuing residence rights of UK citizens residing in the rest of the EU post-Brexit, if reciprocated. On Wednesday morning the UK set out a similar package for EU citizens living in the UK.

It will allow some measures of financial market continuity, specifically the clearing of derivatives contracts. There are risks to financial stability in a no-deal scenario, deriving from a disorderly close-out of positions of EU clearing members in the UK central counterparties, the commission says.

Air safety

The commission will propose measures ensuring continued recognition of air safety certificates for a limited period of time, and at airports ensure that passengers and their cabin baggage flying from the UK and transiting via EU27 airports continue to be exempted from a second security screening.

The commission says that customs checks will need to be imposed on goods and animals. A communication in November says that “On the basis of the EU veterinary legislation, the Commission will . . . swiftly ‘list’ the United Kingdom, if all applicable conditions are fulfilled, so as to allow the entry of live animals and animal products from the United Kingdom into the European Union.

“However, even if the United Kingdom is listed, strict health related import conditions applied to third countries will be required and these imports will have to undergo sanitary and phytosanitary controls by member states authorities at border inspection posts.”

There are also measures on climate control, energy policy and personal data.