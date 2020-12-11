EU reaches landmark agreement to cut emissions 55% by 2030

EU leaders reached a deal to cut climate emissions in the bloc by 55 per cent by 2030 compared to 1990 levels after all-night talks to resolve how the change could be fairly implemented.

“Europe is the leader in the fight against climate change,” European Council president Charles Michel said after the deal was reached.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the agreement puts the bloc “on a clear path” to achieve its target of climate neutrality by 2050.

As part of the effort, a €1.85 trillion budget and economic recovery package unlocked at the summit will be directed to fund digitalisation and green investment projects to modernise EU economies.

The debate stretched through the night due to concerns about how the energy transition would work, with questions about the level of subsidies available from states with a high use of coal power plants like Poland.