EU raises coronavirus risk level to ‘moderate to high’

European authorities raised the risk level of the Covid-19 coronavirus to “moderate to high” for the continent on Monday as a dedicated task force was launched to combat the spread of the virus.

“While we should not give in to panic, the situation is likely to still get worse,” said European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic. “What we have learned so far, especially given what China has been experiencing, is that every country needs to get ready.”

The European Centre for Disease Protection and Control raised its risk level to “moderate to high” for people in Europe, as it warned control measures had slowed, but failed to stop, the spread of the virus.

“A significant increase in Covid-19 cases in the coming weeks would have a high impact on public health and on healthcare systems,” the centre warned.

“This situation would be further exacerbated if substantial numbers of healthcare workers became infected. Bottlenecks may also emerge in terms of diagnostic capacity. Containment measures intended to slow down the spread of the virus in the population are therefore extremely important.”

Updated figures showed 89,068 confirmed cases of the illness globally, 2,199 of them in Europe, and just over 3,000 deaths, the bulk of them in China.

The European Commission announced a dedicated task force to tackle the crisis. The team of five commissioners will liaise between EU countries to coordinate on the medical response, travel advice and border management, and on economic policies.

Italy, which has suffered the gravest outbreak including 34 deaths, announced a package of €3.6 billion in support for companies as the OECD warned the crisis could halve global economic growth.

A conference on the world economy due to take place in Italy later this month with Pope Francis taking part was postponed until November because of the outbreak.

Pope Francis said on Sunday he had a cold and would have to skip a week-long Lenten spiritual retreat for the first time in his papacy. The Vatican has played down speculation he might have coronavirus, saying he only had a “slight indisposition”.