EU and US urge Macedonia's opposition to back name-change deal

Macedonia’s government urged opposition deputies to back a landmark deal with Athens to change the country’s name on Friday, with vocal support from EU and US officials that Russia said “crossed all conceivable boundaries”.

The Balkan neighbours agreed in June that Macedonia would take the name North Macedonia in exchange for Greece lifting its veto on the ex-Yugoslav republic’s bid to join the EU and Nato.

The dispute has paralysed their relations since Macedonia gained independence in 1991, with Athens claiming that its use of the same name as a province of northern Greece implies a territorial claim on the area and the legacy of its ancient ruler, Alexander the Great.

More than 91 per cent of people who voted in a consultative referendum on the issue last month backed the accord, but turnout fell well short of the legal threshold, prompting critics in Macedonia and Greece to declare the deal dead.

Prime minister Zoran Zaev and his western allies called for the final decision to be made in parliament, but his government is eight seats short of the two-thirds majority needed to pass constitutional amendments foreseen in the deal.

Dirty tricks

After Friday’s parliamentary debate was halted for several hours, it was not clear if the deal would be put to a late-night vote.

The Social Democrat-led government and the nationalist VMRO-DPMNE opposition party accuse each other of using dirty tricks to win deputies’ support, amid calls from senior western officials to back the deal or miss a historic chance to open Macedonia’s path towards the EU and Nato.

“I am confident that lawmakers of all political forces are aware of the huge opportunity and responsibility they are facing today,” EU enlargement commissioner Johannes Hahn tweeted on Friday.

“This is the time to put party interests behind and act in the interest of the country and its people!”

Washington ‘disappointed’

US assistant secretary of state Wess Mitchell wrote in a letter to VMRO-DPMNR leader Hristijan Mickoski on Tuesday that Washington was “disappointed” with his party’s opposition to the name deal and referendum.

“Despite claims that there is some ‘better deal’ to be had, we do not believe that to be case. This agreement required compromises on both sides. It is an opportunity that is not likely to come again for years, if not decades,” he added.

Matthew Palmer, a US deputy assistant secretary of state, is due to visit Skopje on Monday, as western powers seek to bring Macedonia into Nato next year and further reduce scope for Russian influence in the Balkans.

“This is clearly a continuation of crude US and EU meddling in Skopje’s internal affairs, the scale of which has already crossed all conceivable boundaries,” the Russian foreign ministry said. “Clearly the goal of pulling Macedonia into Nato must be achieved at any cost.”