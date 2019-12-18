Emily O’Reilly wins second term as European Ombudsman

European Ombudsman Emily O’Reilly has been re-elected to serve a second five-year term in the post.

The Irish woman took 320 votes in a run-off on Wednesday against Estonian Julia Laffranque who secured 280 votes. Three other candidates were eliminated in an earlier round of voting on Tuesday at the European Parliament.

Ms O’Reilly, formerly Ireland’s first female Ombudsman and a distinguished journalist, was first elected European Ombudsman in 2013 and then in 2014 for a five-year term.

“I am delighted to have been re-elected for a second term,” Ms O’Reilly said.

“I wish to especially thank the Irish MEPs who worked so hard on my behalf within the Parliament, and indeed the wider Irish community in Brussels which was such a support.

“For the next five years, I will help ensure the EU maintains the highest standards in administration, transparency and ethics. Europeans expect and deserve nothing less.

“One priority will remain tackling the lack of the transparency of EU law making by national governments in Brussels. We need to stop the ‘blame Brussels’ culture, when often it is citizens’ own national Ministers taking the key decisions in the EU. I wish to thank the Irish Government for their support on that important issue.

“I will also be holding President Von der Leyen to her commitments on good administration, transparency and ethics. I look forward to our first meeting.”

The Ombudsman’s office under Ms O’Reilly, who is paid some €268,000 a year and is the senior Irish official in the EU institutions, has focused increasingly on transparency and accountability issues within the institutions.

Among the issues she has championed is the publication of the details of member states’ voting records within council meetings and the need for more effective monitoring and rules on lobbying, particularly the length of time officials must put between their service in the institutions and work for lobbying groups.

She recommended ECB president Mario Draghi be required to resign from the Group of 30’s banking and academic conference. The Group of 30 describes itself as a consultative group on economic and monetary affairs

In 2018 the Ombudsman’s Office “helped” 17,996 citizens with inquiries and opened 490 formal inquiries into complaints.