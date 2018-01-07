Embattled Merkel opens talks with SPD in bid to secure fourth term

German chancellor Angela Merkel started a five-day attempt on Sunday to persuade the Social Democrats (SPD) to join a coalition with her conservatives more than three months after the German election.

Dr Merkel said she was “optimistic” going into exploratory talks with the SPD, whose leader Martin Schulz said his party would not draw any red lines at the start of discussions.

Dr Merkel’s conservative bloc and the SPD have scheduled five days of talks to see if they can find enough common ground to form a re-run of the ‘grand coalition’ that has governed Germany for the last four years.

Horst Seehofer, leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU) - the Bavarian sister party to Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) - said he was going into the talks in “high spirits” and said the parties needed to come to an agreement.

The SPD reluctantly agreed to exploratory talks and is playing hard-to-get. Enticing them to team up with her is Dr Merkel’s best bet of forming a stable government and extending her 12-year tenure after her efforts to form an alliance with two smaller parties failed last year.

The SPD, which has governed in a ‘grand coalition’ with Dr Merkel’s conservatives for the last four years, vowed to go into opposition after its worst election showing since 1933 but reconsidered when the president intervened.

Opposition to such a tie-up is strong in the SPD - a group called “NoGroKo”, meaning “no grand coalition”, has formed within its ranks to campaign against working with Dr Merkel again, saying that would cost the SPD votes and make the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) opposition leader.

“We shouldn’t make things sound better than they are - the SPD is very sceptical about a re-run of the grand coalition,” senior SPD member Manuela Schwesig said in an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio.

The grand coalition idea - usually a last resort as it leaves the opposition small - is unpopular, with a poll for broadcaster ARD showing more than half of Germans (52 per cent) are sceptical while 45 per cent are in favour.

The parties will likely clash on immigration, tax, healthcare and Europe. Volker Bouffier, a senior member of Dr Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU), told Rheinische Post newspaper his party intended to form a grand coalition.

But he added: “Whether that will succeed is yet to be seen. It can’t happen at any price.”

SPD parliamentary leader Andrea Nahles sounded a conciliatory note, saying she would not draw any red lines ahead of the talks, telling Bild am Sonntag newspaper: “Negotiations mean you don’t get 100 per cent of your own demands fulfilled.”

If the talks prove successful, a new government will likely be in place by Easter, she said.

The potential partners have agreed on a news blackout during exploratory talks, which are due to finish on Thursday. If they find enough common ground and the SPD gets backing from its members in a vote, the parties will proceed to full-blown coalition talks.

But if the discussions fail, Europe’s largest economy could either face fresh elections or, for the first time in the postwar era, a minority government under Dr Merkel.

Last year’s failed coalition talks involved Dr Merkel’s conservative bloc, the pro-business Free Democrats and the Greens. –Reuters