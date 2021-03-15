EMA says AstraZeneca benefits outweigh risks as more countries halt use

Europe’s medicines regulator has moved to stifle growing concern about the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, saying the shot’s benefits outweigh the risks after four major EU countries announced they were suspending its use.

Germany, France, Italy and Spain temporarily halted inoculations with the vaccine on Monday after reported incidents of bleeding, blood clots and a low count of blood platelets in some people who had received the AstraZeneca shot. Ireland did so on Sunday.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in a statement that “many thousands of people develop blood clots annually in the EU for different reasons” and that the number of incidents in vaccinated people “seems not to be higher than that seen in the general population”.

It said it was working closely with AstraZeneca and national health regulators, including in the UK, where 11 million people have received the shot, to analyse all available data and establish whether the vaccine might have contributed.

The EMA’s safety committee will meet on Tuesday and a decision on any further action will be announced on Thursday, it said, adding that it “currently remains of the view that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing Covid-19, with its associated risk of hospitalisation and death, outweigh the risks of side-effects”.

‘No evidence’

Amid fears that the suspensions might lead to people refusing to have the vaccine, Downing Street said the AstraZeneca jab “remains both safe and effective”. Prime minister Boris Johnson’s official spokesperson said there was “no evidence” that blood clots were any more likely to occur following vaccination.

AstraZeneca has said there is no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism among the 17 million people vaccinated across Europe.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said Ireland had halted use of the vaccine due to an “abudance of caution” and it was important that reports of adverse events were handled in “a transparent and clear way”.

“I absolutely understand the reaction of many citizens yesterday who were very eager to access this vaccine. We had many citizens, many elderly citizens, many citizens in Ireland with other health conditions that were awaiting this vaccine yesterday. But I believe the right decision has been made,” he told journalists following a meeting of the Eurogroup in Brussels.

“I believe any short term effects on economic activity that could be caused by what I hope is a temporary suspension of the use of one vaccine, I believe will be offset by the great prize of retaining confidence in how effective our vaccines are and an effective vaccination program in the weeks to come.”

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland on Monday that he hopes the suspension of the vaccine’s use would be a “very short period”.

He said he had no hesitation in temporarily halting the administration of the product as the public wanted clinical leaders to take a “very safety-conscious, cautious approach”. Around 30,000 people who had been due to receive the jab this week would hopefully have their appointments rescheduled before then end of the month or early next month.

Germany’s health ministry said earlier the country’s vaccine authority, the Paul Ehrlich Institute, considers further investigation of the AstraZeneca vaccine “necessary after new reports of cerebral brain thrombosis in connection with vaccination in Germany and Europe”.

Seven cases

It said the EMA should decide “whether and how the new findings will affect the approval of the vaccine”. The health minister, Jens Spahn, said seven cases of cerebral vein thrombosis had been reported.

While this was a “very low risk” compared with the 1.6m jabs already given in the country, Mr Spahn said, it would be above average if a link to the vaccine was confirmed.

“The decision today is a purely precautionary measure,” he said.

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, said France would also stop administering the AstraZeneca shot “out of precaution in the hope we can resume quickly if the EMA gives the green light” after this week’s meetings.

Italy’s medicines authority, Aifa, said it was also suspending inoculations as a “precautionary and temporary measure” before the EMA decision. Spain’s national health council later followed suit.

Denmark and Norway last week reported incidents of bleeding, blood clots and a low count of blood platelets in several people who had received the AstraZeneca shot, prompting Ireland and the Netherlands to join them on Sunday in making temporary suspensions.

Save lives

A World Health Organisation spokesman, Christian Lindmeier, on Monday said it would communicate its findings and “any unlikely changes to current recommendations” as soon as it had investigated the incidents in Europe.

However, “as of today, there is no evidence that the incidents are caused by the vaccine, and it is important that vaccination campaigns continue so that we can save lives and stem severe disease from the virus”, he said.

AstraZeneca said on Saturday it hoped it would be able to compensate for production difficulties in its European plants with supplies from its global network which were being stymied by some countries’ export restrictions.

The US is refusing to release 30m unused doses even though the vaccine has not been approved by US regulators, while the head of Sweden’s vaccination programme said at the weekend there were clear “contractual obstacles” to AstraZeneca exporting supplies to the EU from the UK. - Guardian