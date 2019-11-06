Dutch military police investigating incident on plane at Schiphol Airport

Dutch military police said on Wednesday they were investigating a suspect situation aboard a plane at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport.

“There is a suspicious situation and that’s all I can say,” a spokesman for the military police said.

The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee is currently investigating a situation on board of a plane at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. We keep you posted. https://t.co/AxwMZ7CZtT — Schiphol (@Schiphol) November 6, 2019

He declined to name the airline involved or provide further details. More to follow

– Reuters