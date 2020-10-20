Danish inventor who killed journalist attempts to escape from prison

A Danish inventor convicted of killing a journalist aboard his homemade submarine in Copenhagen in 2017 attempted to escape from prison on Tuesday, according to reports from local news outlets.

The inventor, Peter Madsen, reportedly fled the Herstedvester Prison near Copenhagen, but was apprehended by police a short time later in Albertslund, on the western outskirts of the city. Photos and videos posted by Ekstra Bladet, a local news outlet, appeared to show Madsen seated on the side of the road surrounded by police officers with the area cordoned off. Media reports said he may have had a “belt like” object around his waist.

The police said in a statement posted to Twitter that they had responded to an incident in Albertslund in which “a man has been arrested after attempted escape” but did not name Madsen. The state broadcaster, DR, said police had confirmed the escaped prisoner was Madsen.

The police also said that investigators were on site and that the area had been cordoned off. Kirsten Schlichting, 78, who lives and work near the prison, spoke with TV 2, a national news network, and described a heavy police presence. “The only thing I’m worried about is the school which is also close by, but I don’t know if there are students there,” Schlichting said. “But I’m not afraid. There’s lots of police watching out.”

Peter Madsen (R). Photograph: Bax Lindhardt/AFP/Getty Images

Swedish journalist Kim Wall: Danish inventor Peter Madsen has been charged with her killing. Photograph: TT News Agency/Reuters

Madsen was found guilty of the premeditated killing – equivalent to a murder conviction – of journalist Kim Wall in 2018 and sentenced to life in prison. A life sentence is rare in Denmark, even in murder cases, but Wall’s grisly death horrified the nation, and the brutality of the crime made Madsen’s trial one of the most closely watched in Scandinavian history.

Wall, 30, disappeared after meeting Madsen for an interview aboard his homemade submarine in August 2017. Her body was later discovered dismembered, and Madsen was soon arrested and charged with her killing.

Madsen had initially offered a series of shifting explanations about Wall’s whereabouts, before admitting to dismembering her body and tossing body parts overboard. But he denied killing her.

Wall, a freelance journalist who had written for international outlets including The New York Times, graduated from the London School of Economics and received two master’s degrees from Columbia University.

She reported from Uganda, Sri Lanka and Cuba, and died only miles from Trelleborg, Sweden, where she grew up. A television drama based on the police investigation of her killing premiered in Denmark last month. – New York Times