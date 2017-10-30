Danish inventor admits dismembering body of Swedish journalist - police

Danish inventor Peter Madsen has admitted to dismembering Swedish journalist Kim Wall on board his submarine in August and dumping her body parts in the sea, Danish police said in a statement on Monday.

Madsen, who still denies killing Kim Wall, told police she had died from carbon monoxide poisoning inside the submarine, while he was on the deck of the vessel.

Earlier Madsen voluntarily accepted the prosecutor’s request to extend his custody, his lawyer said on Monday. He had been due to appear in court on October 31st but he will now remain in custody until November 15th, the lawyer, Betina Hald Engmark said.

Earlier this month police prosecutors had extended his custody until October 31st after officers found images “which we presume to be real” of women being strangled and decapitated on the hard drive on Madsen’s computer in a laboratory he ran. That, together with new post-mortem evidence showing Wall was stabbed in her ribcage and genitals “around or shortly after her death,” has added to the case against Madsen, the prosecutor has said.

Kim Wall, a 30-year-old freelance journalist who was researching a story on Madsen, went missing after he took her out to sea in the 17-metre craft in August.

Madsen has told the court in past hearings that Wall died accidentally, saying she was hit by a heavy hatch cover on his UC3 Nautilus submarine. The police earlier this month found the head and and legs of Wall and said there was no fracture to her skull.

- Reuters