Czechs reverse relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions to avert Christmas surge

The Czech Republic has decided to reverse its relaxation of anti-coronavirus measures, as countries across central and eastern Europe that have been hard hit by Covid-19 try to prevent another surge in cases over Christmas and New Year.

Czech prime minister Andrej Babis announced that, from Friday, an 11pm curfew would be reintroduced, pubs, restaurants, hotels, museums and indoor sports facilities must close and schools will start their Christmas holidays early.

It is only two weeks since the curfew was lifted and those venues were allowed to reopen, but a sharp rise in new cases last week prompted the government to tighten the rules again.

Shops and services such as hairdressers will not be obliged to close, however, and takeaway sales of food and drink will be allowed. Czech ski resorts will be open to day-trippers but resort hotels will be closed.

‘Very difficult decision’

“It was a very difficult decision, we are aware of the impact it has on people’s lives,” said Mr Babis, who has admitted that his premature decision to lift Czech restrictions in late spring helped fuel the country’s severe second wave of Covid-19.

“With the [current] trend, we would actually risk up to 10,000 people becoming infected each day by the end of the month,” he warned.

The Czech Republic was in a partial lockdown from late October until December 3rd, to avert what Mr Babis called the possible “collapse” of its healthcare system amid what was then the EU’s highest coronavirus infection rate.

“This year’s Christmas will be totally different, but that is the result of the situation we are in,” Czech health minister Jan Blatny said this week.

Free antigen tests for Covid-19 will be available to Czechs from Wednesday, and local media reported that the 18,000 appointments available before Christmas have already been filled.

The country of 10.7 million has registered 586,251 Covid-19 cases, including 5,169 new infections on Monday, compared to a record daily rise of 15,725 new cases on November 4th.

Reimposed controls

Neighbouring Slovakia tested about two-thirds of its 5.5 million population for coronavirus in late October and early November, but after easing restrictions shortly afterwards it has gradually reimposed controls to tackle a rising infection rate.

All non-essential shops in Slovakia will be closed from Monday for at least three weeks. Schools will start their holidays on the same day, and it is not clear when pupils will return to classrooms.

Poland shut its schools, restaurants and sports centres last month, and health minister Adam Niedzielski has said he favours keeping them closed until at least mid-January.

Hungary’s government has announced that current restrictions – including an 8pm curfew and the closure of cafes, bars and restaurants – will remain in force until January 11th at the earliest, with no exception made for New Year’s Eve.