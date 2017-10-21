‘Czech Trump’ claims victory in election

Czech billionaire businessman Andrej Babis’s ANO party held a nearly 20-point lead in a parliamentary election on Saturday, giving his party an almost unassailable position in talks to form the next government.

Results from 94.05 per cent of polling stations gave ANO 30.21 per cent of the vote and also showed a surprise surge for the far-right, anti-EU Freedom and Direct Democracy, which at 10.92 per cent narrowly trailed the centre-right Civic Democrats at 10.97 per cent.

Responding to the results, the Czech centre-left Social Democrats said they were prepared to consider participating in the next cabinet, but will not join a government that includes politicians facing criminal charges.

“We cannot imagine sitting in government with any politician who has been charged,” the party’s acting leader Milan Chovanec told reporters.

Babis, dubbed the “Czech Trump”, faces charges of fraud in relation to tapping a €2 million subsidy in 2008. Babis’s deputy Jaroslav Faltynek also faces charges in the case. They both deny any wrongdoing.

Reuters