Coronavirus: Spain’s records small increase in number of deaths

The Spanish health ministry said on Thursday that 440 people died from the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, which brought total fatalities to 22,157.

That was slightly higher than the previous day when 435 people died. The number of diagnosed cases rose by 4,635 to 213,024 from 208,389 the day before.

Spain reported the most new coronavirus cases and fatalities in almost a week, a day after the government secured parliamentary approval to extend a state of emergency through May 9th.

Parliament on Wednesday authorised the government to extend the state of emergency for two more weeks.