Coronavirus: Merkel warns German states are loosening lockdown ‘too hastily’

Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned Germany against loosening Covid-19 lockdown restrictions too soon and said her country favours “considerably higher” contributions to the EU budget to fight the pandemic – but not jointly-issued debt.

Ahead of an EU leader meeting, and demands from Italy and France to allow “corona bonds”, Dr Merkel said her priority was not details of assistance but securing general agreement on the path forward.

All EU member states agree on the need to respond quickly to the pandemic, she said, but common debt bonds – opposed primarily by Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and Austria – were not the instrument to deliver such speedy assistance.

Such bonds involved a partial transfer of national budgetary sovereignty to EU level, according to the German leader, requiring a treaty change and thus the backing of all 27 national parliaments.

“This would be a time-consuming and difficult process that would help no one directly in the current situation,” she said.

A much faster approach, she said, would allow the European Commission to monitor how the pandemic has affected different areas of member state economies. Where needed, it could intervene with funds from a stimulus fund, backed by member states.

“A European stimulus package could, in the next two years, support the necessary recovery and we will work towards this,” she said. “We should be ready, in the spirit of solidarity and over a limited time, to make very different – considerably higher – contributions to the European budget. We want that all member states in the EU recover economically.”

Amid calls for greater EU pandemic assistance, the German leader promised to push for greater co-ordination on migration, defence and justice affairs – as well as climate protection measures.

In a closely watched address to parliament, the chancellor expressed alarm at how Germany’s 16 federal states have begun loosening the pandemic lockdown.

Since Monday, each state has taken its own approach on reopening schools and some shops.

All have made face masks obligatory in public, in various forms, and some have loosened limits on public gatherings. This looser lockdown, combined with warm spring weather, has seen parks and shopping precincts in some regions fill up again quickly.

Leading virologists fear that, with this, Germany is gambling away its early lead in the pandemic. On Thursday, Dr Merkel agreed with them, saying the lockdown was being loosened “hastily, too hastily”.

“I see it as my obligation to warn against depending on hope as a principle, when this does not convince me,” she said. “Let’s not gamble away what we’ve achieved and risk a relapse . . . it would be real pity if we were punished by premature hope.”

Germany’s Covid-19 death toll has hit 5,100; of around 146,000 registered cases, nearly 100,000 have recovered.

The number of new coronavirus cases in Germany is close to a three-week low, though these numbers reflect infection activity from 10 to 12 days ago. The effects of this week’s looser lockdown, said the chancellor, would come in data with a similar delay.

Dr Merkel thanked citizens for accepting movement and other restrictions that were an “imposition on democracy”. But she said that, like Covid-19, such impositions would be part of daily life for some time to come.

In a nod to the Trump administration’s attacks on the World Health Organization (WHO), the German leader praised the UN body for its response to the pandemic, particularly in Africa.

“For the federal government, the WHO is an indispensable partner, and we support its mandate,” she said.

Late on Wednesday evening Germany’s grand coalition government agreed an additional €10 billion worth of pandemic measures. Sales tax for restaurants will drop from 19 to 7 per cent for a year from July. In the era of home-schooling, €500 million fund for schools will provide €150 each for students to buy or upgrade digital equipment.

The state will boost its salary contributions to employees on so-called short-time work. At present, Germany pays up to 67 per cent of the salary of workers laid off temporarily. This will now increase to a maximum of 87 per cent.

Munich’s Ifo economic institute said on Thursday that half of German companies are now availing of the short-time working scheme to avoid laying off employees. Facing uncertain prospects, however, nearly one fifth are preparing to make redundancies.