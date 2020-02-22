Coronavirus: Man dies in Italy becoming country’s first victim

An elderly man in the northern city of Padua has died after being infected with the coronavirus, becoming the first Italian victim of the disease, Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Friday.

Health authorities announced earlier in the day 15 cases of the virus in the wealthy northern region of Lombardy and two in neighbouring Veneto where Padua is located - the first known cases of local transmission in the country.

None of those infected were believed to have travelled to China, the epicentre of the new illness, and local authorities in Italy scrambled to contain the outbreak.

Local media said the dead man was a 78-year-old from the small town of Vo’ Euganeo who was hospitalised two weeks ago.

In neighbouring Lombardy, the government banned all public events and closed schools in several small towns southeast of Italy’s financial capital Milan.

“We had prepared a plan in recent days, because it was clear what has happened could somehow happen,” health minister Speranza told reporters as doctors tested hundreds of people who might have come into contact with the coronavirus sufferers.

Speaking outside a European Union meeting in Brussels before the Italian fatality was announced, prime minister Giuseppe Conte said he would meet the chiefs of Italy’s civil protection agency, and that the situation was under control.

“We were ready for this (outbreak) ... the people have no need to be worried, we will adopt increasingly severe and precautionary measures,” he said.

Health workers

Local officials said the first infected patient in Lombardy, a 38-year-old man from the town of Lodi, fell ill after meeting a friend who had recently visited China.

That man has since tested negative for the disease, but doctors were investigating whether he carried the virus and subsequently recovered without showing any symptoms, said Lombardy regional councillor Giulio Gallera.

The pregnant wife of the initial patient and one of his friends were infected, along with three others admitted to hospital overnight suffering from pneumonia-like symptoms. Officials later said five health workers who had come into contact with the virus carriers had themselves fallen ill.

Prior to Friday, Italy had reported just three cases of the virus, which first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Two Chinese tourists from Wuhan tested positive in Rome in late January, while an Italian who returned home on a special flight repatriating some 56 nationals from the same city was hospitalised a week later.

After the first confirmed cases, Italy suspended all direct flights to and from China, provoking the ire of the Beijing government.

“Diplomatic and economic issues are fundamental but health comes first,” Mr Speranza said on Friday as he announced the government’s latest measures.

All those who have entered Italy after visiting areas in China affected by the coronavirus will have to stay home under surveillance, the health ministry said in a statement.

China has had more than 75,400 cases of the coronavirus and 2,236 people have died, most of them in Hubei province and its capital Wuhan.

Police officers wearing face masks stand guard during a rally in downtown Seoul, South Korea. Photograph: Lee Jin-man/AP.

South Korea

Meanwhile in South Korea, Coronavirus cases almost doubled on Saturday to 346 on Saturday and officials flagged the tally could rise significantly higher as more than 1,000 people who attended a church at the centre of the outbreak reported flu-like symptoms.

Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said there were 142 new confirmed cases, almost all linked to outbreaks at a branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in Daegu and a hospital in Cheongdo county.

Also among the new cases were the first reported infections in Busan, South Korea’s second-largest city, and on the Island of Jeju, a popular tourist destination.

KCDC designated both the city of Daegu, which has a population of 2.5 million people, and Cheongdo county, home to around 43,000 people, as “special care zones” on Friday. Officials were sending in military medical staff and other health workers, and extra resources, including hospital beds.

At least half of the national cases are linked to a 61-year-old woman known as “Patient 31” who attended religious services at a branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in Daegu, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony. The woman had no recent record of overseas travel, authorities said.

KCDC said on Saturday they had obtained a list of 9,300 people who had attended church services, around 1,200 of whom had complained of flu-like symptoms.

The church and Cheongdo hospital outbreaks may also be linked as several church members attended a funeral at the hospital for the brother of the founder of the church earlier this month. President Moon Jae-in has called for officials to investigate potential links.

Cases from the hospital surged from 18 to 111 overnight, with all but two of the new infections from the hospital’s psychiatric unit.

“We think the patients had repeated exposure given the isolated facility of the psychiatric wards where many patients share the same room,” KCDC Director Jeong Eun-kyeong told reporters.

The hospital, which has around 600 patients and staff, has been closed and patients are still being transferred to other facilities.

Two people have died in South Korea in the current outbreak; a woman in her fifties who was moved from to Busan for treatment and a 63-year-old man. Both were patients at the Cheongdo hospital.

–Reuters