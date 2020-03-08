Coronavirus: Italy imposes quarantine on millions amid ‘national emergency’

Italy has ordered a virtual lockdown across a large part of the north of the country, including the financial capital Milan, in a major attempt to try to contain the rapidly growing outbreak of coronavirus.

The unprecedented restrictions, which will effectively put some 16 million people in quarantine and are to remain in force until April 3rd, were signed into law overnight by prime minister Giuseppe Conte.

The measures say people should not enter or leave Lombardy, Italy’s richest region, as well as 14 provinces in four other regions, including the cities of Venice, Modena, Parma, Piacenza, Reggio Emilia and Rimini.

Mr Conte said nobody would be allowed to move in or out of these areas, or within them, unless they had proven, work-related reasons for doing so, or health issues.

“We are facing a national emergency. We chose from the beginning to take the line of truth and transparency and now we’re moving with lucidity and courage, with firmness and determination,” he told reporters in the middle of the night.

“We have to limit the spread of the virus and prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed.”

The government enacted the draft order just hours after officials announced that the number of coronavirus cases had risen by more than 1,200 in a 24-hour period - the biggest daily rise since the epidemic hit the country two weeks ago.

Deaths from the virus had also risen, by 36 to 233, while the number of patients in intensive care climbed to 567, up 23 per cent on the previous day.

Strain

Of the 5,883 Italians originally infected, 589 have fully recovered, but the hospital system has come under increasing strain.

“We’re now being forced to set up intensive care treatment in corridors, in operating theatres, in recovery rooms. We’ve emptied entire hospital sections to make space for seriously sick people,” Antonio Pesenti, head of the Lombardy regional crisis response unit, told the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

“One of the best health systems in the world, in Lombardy is a step away from collapse.”

The northern regions of Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto represent 85 per cent of all cases in Italy and 92 per cent of recorded deaths.

Streets in northern cities including Milan were quieter than normal on Sunday morning. However, it was not immediately clear how stringently the order would be policed, with people caught away from home when the measures came into force allowed to return.

By early Sunday the measures had still not appeared in the Official Gazette, where legislation must be published to formally take effect.

Milan airport authorities said services were so far operating normally, pending official notification of the new measures, while trains were running across the north.

According to the decree, all museums, gyms, cultural centres, ski resorts and swimming pools will be shut in the targeted zones. Leave was cancelled for health workers as Italy’s hospitals sag under the pressure of the virus.

Restaurants and bars will be allowed to open from 6am to 6pm and only if they can guarantee that customers are at least a metre apart.

Church services on Sunday were also cancelled in the region, while the Vatican announced that Pope Francis would make his weekly Sunday blessing via a video link rather than directly from St Peter’s Square to limit the risk of contagion.

Positive test

The head of Piedmont region said opn Sunday that he had tested positive for the virus despite having no symptoms - the second regional chief to be infected in 24 hours.

As the alarm spread, Czech prime minister Andrej Babis said Italy should ban all its citizens from travelling to Europe. A large number of Italians visited Dublin at the weekend having made bookings for the Six Nations rugby clash against Ireland, which was ultimately cancelled.

On Saturday, health officials expressed alarm at the apparent lack of concern in the general public, as fine weekend weather attracted large crowds to the ski slopes outside Milan.

But some local Italian politicians have pushed back against the measures, which leaked out before regional governors were consulted. The president of Lombardy, Attilio Fontana, said the proposals went “in the right direction”, but added they were a “mess”.

The head of neighbouring Veneto, Luca Zaia, complained he had not been properly consulted and was unhappy that three provinces in his region, including Venice, had been included.

“We do not understand the rationale of a measure that appears scientifically disproportionate to the epidemiological trend,” he wrote on Facebook.

The mayor of Asti, in the Piedmont region, posted an irate video on his Facebook page condemning Rome for not keeping regional leaders in the loop.

“Nobody told me,” said Maurizio Rasero, adding that he had hundreds of messages on his mobile phone from alarmed citizens. “It’s incredible that information that is so delicate and important would come out in the newspaper first, leaking everywhere even before local authorities learn about it.”

Limiting activities

Other countries around the world were also limiting activities, with events and festivals called off, and travel restrictions and warnings issued.

Meanwhile, a nosedive in tourist traffic and possible disruptions to supply chains sparked fears of a worldwide economic slowdown.

Saudi Arabia banned spectators at any sports competitions, and the NBA, as well as British and Japanese sports teams, are considering doing the same, as baseball and soccer seasons are starting.

Of particular concern are passenger-packed cruise ships, many of which are confronting their own virus problems.

The Grand Princess, where 21 people tested positive for the virus, was heading for the port of Oakland, California, after idling off San Francisco for several days. There is evidence that the ship was the breeding ground for a deadly cluster of almost 20 cases during an earlier voyage. The Department of Foreign Affairs has said at least four Irish citizens are on board the ship.

“Those that will need to be quarantined will be quarantined,” US vice president Mike Pence said of those on the Grand Princess. “Those who will require medical help will receive it.”

US president Donald Trump said he would have preferred not to let the passengers disembark on to American soil, but would defer to medical experts.

In Egypt, a cruise ship on the Nile with more than 150 people on board was under quarantine in the southern city of Luxor after 12 positive tests.

Also on Saturday, the port of Penang in Malaysia turned away the cruise ship Costa Fortuna because 64 of the 2,000 on board are from Italy. The ship had already been rejected by Thailand, and is now heading to Singapore.

Worries

And in Malta, which reported its first case of the virus on Saturday, the MSC Opera ship agreed not to enter the Mediterranean country’s port amid local worries — even though there are no infections suspected on board. The ship continued to Messina, Sicily, where passengers were allowed to disembark after officials reviewed medical records.

While the global death toll has risen past 3,400, more people have now recovered from the virus than are ill with it.

As of Saturday, nearly 90,000 cases have been reported in Asia; more than 8,000 in Europe; 6,000 in the Middle East; about 450 in North America, Latin America and the Caribbean; and fewer than 50 cases reported so far in Africa.

While many scientists said the world is clearly in the grip of a pandemic – a serious global outbreak – the World Health Organisation is not calling it that yet, saying the word might spook the world further.

The virus is still much less widespread than annual flu epidemics, which cause up to five million severe cases around the world and up to 650,000 deaths annually, according to the WHO. - PA and Reuters