Coronavirus in Europe: Two dead in Italy as fears grow that attempts to contain illness are failing

Fears are growing that efforts aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus across the world are failing, with Iran, Italy and South Korea all reporting deaths over the last 24 hours as the number of cases in China, continues to climb.

Global health officials have said the window of opportunity to prevent a pandemic is closing as the death toll from the illness grows.

Iran had a fifth death and 10 more cases, bringing the total to 28, state television reported.

The World Health Organization described the situation in Iran as “very worrisome” because of the lack of any direct link to China.

Cases in northern Italy climbed to 51, where two deaths led to the lockdown of a dozen towns. South Korea reported 229 new cases and Yonhap News Agency said a third patient died

Nearly half of the additional cases in South Korea were linked to members of a religious sect, including almost all of the patients at a hospital’s psychiatric ward.

The number of cases in China has now climbed to 76,288 with 2,345 fatalities.

The second person to die in Italy after contracting Covid-19 was a woman in Milan’s Lombardy region with her death coming hours after a 77-year-old man died near Padua, in the nearby Veneto region.

A dozen northern Italian towns are now subject to stringent measures after the virus spread to several people who had no direct links to the origin of the virus.

The secondary contagions prompted local authorities in towns in Lombardy and Veneto to order schools, businesses and restaurants closed, and to cancel sporting events and Masses. The mayor of Milan, the business capital of Italy, shut down public offices.

Hundreds of people who came into contact with the more than 25 people confirmed infected in Italy were in isolation pending test results, and civil protection crews set up a tent camp outside a closed hospital in Veneto to screen medical staff for the virus.

“We had prepared a plan in recent days, because it was clear what has happened could somehow happen,” Italian health minister Roberto Speranza told reporters as doctors tested hundreds of people who might have come into contact with the coronavirus sufferers.

Speaking outside a European Union meeting in Brussels before the Italian fatality was announced, prime minister Giuseppe Conte said he would meet the chiefs of Italy’s civil protection agency, and that the situation was under control.

“We were ready for this (outbreak) ... the people have no need to be worried, we will adopt increasingly severe and precautionary measures,” he said.

Local officials said the first infected patient in Lombardy, a 38-year-old man from the town of Lodi, fell ill after meeting a friend who had recently visited China.

That man has since tested negative for the disease, but doctors were investigating whether he carried the virus and subsequently recovered without showing any symptoms, said Lombardy regional councillor Giulio Gallera.

The pregnant wife of the initial patient and one of his friends were infected, along with three others admitted to hospital overnight suffering from pneumonia-like symptoms. Officials later said five health workers who had come into contact with the virus carriers had themselves fallen ill.

Prior to Friday, Italy had reported just three cases of the virus, which first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Two Chinese tourists from Wuhan tested positive in Rome in late January, while an Italian who returned home on a special flight repatriating some 56 nationals from the same city was hospitalised a week later.

Meanwhile in South Korea, Coronavirus cases almost doubled to 346 on Saturday and officials flagged the tally could rise significantly as more than 1,000 people who attended a church at the centre of the outbreak reported flu-like symptoms.

Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said there were 142 new confirmed cases, almost all linked to outbreaks at a branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in Daegu and a hospital in Cheongdo county.

Also among the new cases were the first reported infections in Busan, South Korea’s second-largest city, and on the Island of Jeju, a popular tourist destination.

At least half of the national cases are linked to a 61-year-old woman known as “Patient 31” who attended religious services at a branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in Daegu, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony. The woman had no recent record of overseas travel, authorities said.

KCDC said on Saturday they had obtained a list of 9,300 people who had attended church services, around 1,200 of whom had complained of flu-like symptoms.

“Prior to the recent news of apparent outbreaks in South Korea, Italy and Iran, it seemed like the relatively low number of cases outside of China and with no link to travelling there pointed to hope that the virus could be contained,” said Prof Andrew Tatem, Professor within Geography and Environmental Science at the University of Southampton.

“This recent news, particularly regarding Iran, is especially worrying.

He said that the assessment from Dr Ghebreyesus that “the window of opportunity for containing the outbreak is narrowing is certainly correct”.

He expressed concern that cases confirmed in both Canada and Lebanon “seem to have come from Iran suggests that a significant outbreak is ongoing there and may have been occurring for some time”.

He said that the relative rarity of international travel across a whole population in a country like Iran where international travel may be rarer per-capita than for high income countries “exported cases seen internationally can often represent the tip of an iceberg of something occurring in the origin country”.

He said Iran has some strong travel connections to countries where health systems may be weaker, such as Afghanistan, Iraq and Pakistan and said “importations and outbreaks here would be particularly concerning in terms of capacities to detect the virus and contain spread.”

Dr Robin Thompson, Junior Research Fellow in Mathematical Epidemiology, University of Oxford, said the doubling of case numbers in Italy marked “an important stage of the coronavirus outbreak”.

He said that fast isolation of even mild cases in affected areas “is important for preventing substantial person-to-person transmission in Europe. It is critical that public health guidelines are followed.”

Meanwhile around 100 more passengers were allowed to disembark from the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship currently sitting in Japanese waters as the country’s health minister apologised after 23 others were allowed to leave without being properly tested, AFP reports.

The 100 passengers included the last group of Japanese passengers to leave the ship while some foreign passengers were still waiting on board for chartered aircraft to be sent by their governments. Around 970 passengers disembarked earlier this week.

The Guardian newspaper has also reported US officials saying that thousands of Russia-linked social media accounts are attempting to spread panic about the illness.

They said the disinformation campaign promoted unfounded conspiracy theories that the US was behind the outbreak, in an apparent attempt to damage its international standing.

False personas are being used on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to advance Russian talking points and conspiracies, including suggesting that the CIA is behind the virus that has claimed more than 2,300 lives, mostly in China.

“Russia’s intent is to sow discord and undermine US institutions and alliances from within, including through covert and coercive malign influence campaigns,” Philip Reeker, the acting assistant secretary of state for Europe and Eurasia, said. “By spreading disinformation about coronavirus, Russian malign actors are once again choosing to threaten public safety by distracting from the global health response.”