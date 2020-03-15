Coronavirus: France and Austria impose lockdowns as Spain sees surge in deaths

France, Spain and Austria joined Italy in imposing lockdowns on millions of people as the world sought to contain the spreading coronavirus.

Several countries have imposed bans on mass gathering and shuttered sporting, cultural and religious events, while medical experts urged people to practice “social distancing” to curb the spread.

The novel coronavirus, known as Covid-19, has also taken a toll on church services, with the Vatican saying all papal Easter services will be held without the faithful attending, and general audiences and Sunday blessings will be held via internet and TV until April 12th.

Spain put its 47 million inhabitants under partial lockdown on Saturday as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the epidemic in Europe’s second-worst affected country after Italy.

Effective immediately, all Spaniards must stay home except to buy food and medicines, go to work or to the hospital or for emergencies.

The government’s official coronavirus death toll rose by 152 overnight to 288. The number infected rose by 2,000 new cases to 7,753.

Streets in Madrid and Barcelona were deserted on Sunday. All major newspapers carried a front-page wrapper emblazoned with a government-promoted slogan: “Together we’ll stop this virus.” Buses in central Madrid were empty of passengers.

Bars, restaurants and shops selling non-essential items are shut for 15 days as the country enters the state of emergency.

In a blow to Spain’s thriving tourist industry, all of its world-famous Easter processions are cancelled.

Spain’s government said on Saturday that prime minister Pedro Sánchez’s wife had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Britain on Sunday advised its citizens against all but essential travel to Spain.

French measures

France will shut shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities from Sunday with its 67 million people told to stay home after confirmed infections doubled in 72 hours.

French prime minister Édouard Philippe said the government had no other option after the public health authority said 91 people had died in France and almost 4,500 were now infected.

“We must absolutely limit our movements,” he said.

However, France went ahead on Sunday with nationwide elections to choose mayors and other local leaders despite the crackdown on public gatherings.

The government ordered unprecedented sanitary measures at polling stations. Organisers were under orders to allow a 1m gap between people in lines, and to provide soap or hydro-alcoholic gel and disinfectant wipes for voting machines. Voters were told to bring their own pens to sign the voting register.

Germany plans to close its borders with Austria, France and Switzerland from Monday, Focus Online and newspaper Bild reported on Sunday. Without citing a source, Bild reported that German chancellor Angela Merkel and her interior minister had agreed the closures with the state premiers involved and that they would take place from 8 am local time on Monday.

Meanwhile, Austria’s chancellor announced major restrictions on movement in public places on Sunday, banning gatherings of more than five persons and urging Austrians to self-isolate, as well as putting further limits on who can enter the country.

Restaurants are ordered closed from Tuesday, when new restrictions on entering the country will also take effect, a government spokesman said.

“Austrians are being summoned to isolate themselves,” chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s office said in a statement. “That means only making social contact with the people with whom they live.”

People should only leave the house for work that could not be postponed, to buy necessary food supplies and to help others, it said.

Police would be stationed at playgrounds and outdoors from Sunday, Mr Kurz told the APA news service, and would ask large groups to disband. The country had 800 cases and one death by early on Sunday, according to its health ministry. Austria also expanded its list of countries from which it is restricting entry, adding the UK, the Netherlands, Russia and Ukraine.

Baltic shutdown

Neighbouring Slovenia said it would shut down all public transport starting on Monday and planned to shut all but food shops and pharmacies. Estonia and Latvia confirmed they would close their borders to foreign nationals, except residents, from Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Australia ordered self-isolation of arriving foreigners. Panic buying in Australia, the US and Britain saw leaders appeal for calm over the virus that has infected more than 138,000 people globally and killed more than 5,000.

US president Donald Trump declared a national emergency on Friday. The US has recorded more than 2,000 cases and 50 deaths, but has been criticised for slow testing.

The White House said the US would widen new travel restrictions on Europeans to include travellers in the UK and the Republic, starting Monday night.

China tightened checks on international travellers arriving at Beijing airport on Sunday, after the number of imported new coronavirus infections surpassed locally transmitted cases for a second day in a row.

China, where the epidemic began in December, appears to now face a greater threat of new infections from outside its borders as it continues to slow the spread of the virus domestically. – Reuters and agencies