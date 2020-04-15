Coronavirus: European Union to ask governments to help fund search for vaccine

The European Union will host an online conference for governments and organisations to pledge money to support the search for a vaccine to the novel coronavirus, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

“To support this global initiative, funding is needed,” Ms Von der Leyen told a joint news conference with European Council President Charles Michel.

“I hope that countries and organisations all over the world will respond to this call,” she said.

The online conference will be held on May 4th.

The European Commission says companies and workers will not get back to business-as-usual until there is a vaccine or a cure for Covid-19.

In the meantime, the executive has drawn up plans for a partial lifting of restrictions in an effort to mitigate the economic devastation.

The roadmap unveiled by Ms von der

Leyen on Wednesday seeks to coordinate a gradual exit from the lockdowns that the EU’s 27 member states imposed last month to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The commission has warned that the easing may be temporary as it will “unavoidably” lead to a spike in new cases that could threaten healthcare systems again and lead to a reinstatement of the confinement rules.