Coronavirus: Angela Merkel in quarantine after her doctor tests positive

German chancellor Angela Merkel is self-isolating after her doctor tested positive for coronavirus.

The news came after the chancellor announced tighter measures on Sunday limiting public movement and gatherings in a bid to slow the virus spread in Germany.

Dr Merkel said the crackdown was necessary as some Germans had failed to adhere voluntarily to recommendations to avoid groups or close contact with others.

“These are not recommendations, they are rules that must be adhered to in the interest of all,” said Dr Merkel of the rules which apply for at least two weeks.

On Sunday Germany had 18,610 confirmed coronavirus cases, up nearly 2,000 on Saturday, with 55 fatalities.

After her public appearance, her spokesman said the chancellor had gone into home quarantine as a precaution after receiving a vaccine on Friday from a doctor who had now tested positive for the disease.

“She will be tested regularly in the next days as a test now would not be fully conclusive,” said Mr Steffen Seibert, her spokesman.

The new rules were agreed on Sunday afternoon after a video conference between Dr Merkel and the minister presidents of Germany’s 16 federal states, where public order powers lie.

Geodata

Collated mobile phone geodata has indicated a drastic reduction in Germans’ movements in the last week. But the drop in movement is far from homogenous and two areas – the southwest and eastern states – showed less reduction in movement.

Residents of western cities like Bonn and Hamburg appear to be moving around 41 and 45 per cent less than a week ago respectively. In eastern regions like Saxony-Anhalt, meanwhile, movement is down by just one fifth.

From midnight on Monday morning gatherings of more than two people are forbidden in Germany with limited exceptions: members of a family or household or two people from two single households. Other reasons for movement have been restricted to commuting to work, individual sport and urgent meetings. All hairdressers and cosmetic studios have been ordered to close along with all gastronomy – apart from take-away and food delivery. People have been ordered to keep a distance of at least 1.5 metres from each other. Police and other officials will fine anyone who breaches the rules, but the German leader was unable to say what fines will apply.

Dr Merkel said she was “touched” by how many people were already following such restrictive rules voluntarily but said the actions of a minority had made it necessary to make the measures obligatory.

“I am convinced that looking out for each other in the common good with get us all through this difficult time,” she said. “In short: this is how we save lives.”

Supplementary budget

Her cabinet will meet on Monday – without her – to agree a €156 billion supplementary budget with emergency measures for companies and the self-employed amid a tax revenue shortfall forecast at €33.5 billion.

Sunday’s video conference of minister presidents was a fiery one, according to many sources, with disagreement on how liberal or restrictive a curfew to adopt.

Following three states on Friday, Saxony has implemented its own rigid curfew similar to France and Spain. The western state of North Rhine-Westpahlia, meanwhile, has pushed for a more liberal approach. Sunday’s agreement offers a minimum public health floor below which states cannot fall. For chancellor merkel a growing challenge in the coronavirus crisis – both in public health and economic measures – has been maintaining at least a semblance of unity.

“In Germany we have quite a few people who make decisions,” said a Berlin official on Monday, “and just as many worrywarts who immediately vent their concerns at any proposed decisions.”