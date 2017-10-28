Catalonia’s separatist leader calls for resistance

Catalonia’s separatist leader has called on Catalans to peacefully oppose Spain’s takeover.

Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy dismissed the Catalan government, took over the administration and called a new election after the regional parliament made a unilateral declaration of independence on Friday, aggravating Spain’s worst political crisis in four decades.

Carles Puigdemont made the remarks in a staged appearance that appeared to convey he refuses to accept his firing. Mr Puigdemont said in a brief statement that appeared to be pre-recorded that “we will continue working to build a free country”.

Spain’s La Sexta TV channel simultaneously showed live footage of Mr Puigdemont having lunch in a bar in central Girona, his hometown, occasionally interrupted by residents who asked him to pose for selfies.

A woman wrapped with a pro-independence Estelada Catalan flag stands outside Catalonia’s Generalitat Palace in Barcelona on Saturday. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

Mr Puigdemont’s appearance on public regional TV3 broadcaster showed him speaking from a podium with the official emblem of the Catalan regional government. Behind him there were the Catalan and European Union flags, but not the one from Spain.

Meanwhile, the Department of Foreign Affairs has said Ireland will not recognise Catalan independence.

In a statement, the department said it was concerned about the crisis in Catalonia.

“Ireland respects the constitutional and territorial integrity of Spain and we do not accept or recognise the Catalan Unilateral Declaration of Independence,” the statement issued on Saturday said.

“The resolution of the current crisis needs to be within Spain’s constitutional framework and through Spain’s democratic institutions. Ireland supports efforts to resolve this crisis through lawful and peaceful means.”

Meanwhile, Catalonia’s police force told its officers to remain neutral in the struggle over the region’s fight for independence from Spain, a step towards averting possible conflict as the Madrid government starts to impose control on Saturday.

The independence declaration, though dramatic, was almost immediately rendered futile by Mr Rajoy’s actions. Other European countries and the United States also rejected it and expressed support for Spain’s prime minister.

But emotions are running high in Catalonia and the next few days will be tricky for Madrid as it embarks on enforcing direct rule on the ground.

Mr Rajoy designated Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz Santamaria to oversee the process.

Mossos d’Esquadra, Catalan regional police officers, patrol along La Rambla street the day after the Catalan regional parliament declared independence from Spain in Barcelona. Photograph: Juan Medina/Reuters

The regional parliament’s vote to declare Catalonia a separate nation, which was boycotted by three national opposition parties, capped a battle of wills between the independence movement, headed by the now-sacked Carles Puigdemont and the Madrid government.

The separatists say a referendum held on October 1st gave them a mandate for independence. However, less than half of eligible voters turned out for the ballot, which Madrid declared illegal and tried to stop.

Opinion polls regularly show that more than half of the 5.3 million people who are eligible to vote in the wealthy northeastern region do not want to break from Spain.

In an effort to defuse tensions, the regional police force urged its officers to behave in a neutral manner and not to take sides, an internal note seen by Reuters showed.

There have been doubts over how the Mossos d’Esquadra, as the Catalan police are called, would respond if ordered to evict Mr Puigdemont and his government.

The force is riven by distrust between those for and against independence and is estranged from Spain’s national police forces, Mossos and national police officers said. Some Catalan police officers stood between national police and those trying to vote during the banned referendum.

“Given that there is it is likely to be an increase in gatherings and rallies of citizens in all the territory and that there are people of different thoughts, we must remember that it is our responsibility to guarantee the security of all and help these to take place without incident,” said the memo, which had no name attached to it.

The Madrid government also sacked the force’s chief of Catalonia’s regional police force, Josep Lluis Trapero, the official gazette announced on Saturday.

Prosecutors say he failed to give orders to rescue national police trapped inside a Barcelona building during pro-independence protests last month.

In Barcelona, thousands of independence supporters packed the Sant Jaume Square in front of the regional headquarters on Friday night, waving Catalan flags and singing traditional songs in the Catalan language as bands played. There was no trouble.

But some analysts say that street confrontation is possible as the Madrid government enforces control. - Additional reporting: Reuters