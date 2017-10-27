Catalonia’s parliament votes to declare independence from Spain

Catalonia’s regional parliament declared independence from Spain on Friday in a disputed vote that is now likely to be declared illegal by Spain’s constitutional court.

Shortly after the vote, the upper house of Spain’s parliament authorised the government of prime minister Mariano Rajoy to rule Catalonia directly from Madrid. Mr Rajoy is now expected to convene his cabinet to adopt the first measures to govern Catalonia.

This could include firing the Barcelona government and assuming direct supervision of Catalan police forces.

The Catalan independence motion was passed in the 135-strong assembly with 70 votes in favour, 10 against and 2 blank ballots, the assembly’s speaker said.

Lawmakers from the Socialist Party, the People’s Party (PP) and Ciudadanos left the chamber before the vote in protest, leaving just the pro-independence groups Junts pel Si, CUP and the Podemos-associated Catalunya Si Que Es Pot to cast a ballot.

Spain’s prime minister Mariano Rajoy on Friday called for calm in a tweet posted minutes after the vote “I ask for calm from all Spaniards. The rule of law will restore legality in Catalonia,” Mr Rajoy wrote.

Earlier Mr Rajoy had urged the Senate to grant special constitutional measures that would allow the central government to take control of Catalonia’s autonomous powers to try to halt the region’s independence bid.

Mr Rajoy, who received rapturous applause before and after his impassioned speech, told the chamber Spain is facing a challenge not seen in its recent history.

He said what is happening in Catalonia is “a clear violation of the laws, of democracy, of the rights of all, and that has consequences”.

Mr Rajoy earlier said the government’s first move would be to dismiss Catalan president Carles Puigdemont and his ministers .

He said the special measures are the only way out of the crisis, and that Madrid is not trying to take away liberties from Catalans but instead protect them.

It will be the first time in four decades of democratic rule that the national government would directly run the affairs of one of Spain’s 17 semi-autonomous regions, a move that could fan the flames of the Catalan revolt.

Mr Rajoy says the measures are aimed at restoring order and has promised to call a new regional election once that is achieved.

Mr Rajoy’s conservative Popular Party has an absolute majority in the Senate, thus guaranteeing the approval of his proposals, but he has also sought support from the country’s main opposition parties. It will then be up to the government when to implement them.

Catalonia represents a fifth of Spain’s gross domestic product. Polls show its 7.5 million inhabitants are roughly evenly divided over independence.– AP/Reuters