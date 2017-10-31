Catalonia’s deposed president accepts snap election, not seeking asylum

Deposed Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont on Tuesday said he accepted the snap elections called by Spain’s central government in Catalonia and he was not seeking asylum in Belgium at a press conference given in Brussels.

Mr Puigdemont said he was not trying to escape from justice after the state prosecutor recommended charges for rebellion and sedition be brought against him.

He did not clarify how long he would stay in Belgium, adding he would return to Catalonia when given “guarantees” by the Spanish government.

He also said charges against the Catalan leaders are groundless. He has has called for people to “avoid violence” and has said “dialogue” is a priority.

Earlier it emerged that Spain’s Supreme Court will investigate six ex-members of the governing body of the now-dissolved Catalan parliament for possible charges of rebellion, sedition and embezzlement following the parliament’s declaration of independence last week.

The six include ex-speaker of the parliament Carme Forcadell, one of the leading activists of Catalonia’s pro-independence movement for many years. The ruling on Tuesday came a day after Spain’s chief prosecutor Jose Manuel Maza announced he was seeking charges.

Rebellion, sedition and embezzlement charges carry maximum sentences of 30, 15 and six years in prison. Mr Maza is also seeking similar charges against ousted regional leader Mr Puigdemont, and his number two, Oriol Junqueras. The court said the case would be handled by Judge Pablo Llarena Conde.

. – Reuters, AP