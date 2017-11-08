Catalonia roads and rail blocked by protesters in general strike

Pro-independence protesters have blocked roads and stopped commuter trains on Wednesday in Catalonia as part of a general strike to protest against the jailing of ousted regional government officials and secessionist activists.

Many of the blockades were on roads leading to major Catalan cities, including Barcelona, and major highways, the Catalan Transit Service said. Disruptions affected more than 60 sections of road and highway throughout the morning. National railway operator Renfe said services were halted on dozens of local lines as protesters blocked railway lines. Several national high-speed lines were also affected.

In northern Girona, several protesters pushed past police controls to enter the city’s main railway station. The strike was not backed by Spain’s two main unions and was not reported to be having any major effect on industry or in the region’s prized tourism sector.

Spanish authorities took the unprecedented step of seizing control of Catalonia, one of Spain’s 17 autonomous regions, after a majority of regional MPs there ignored constitutional court orders and passed an independence declaration on October 27th. Spain sacked the regional government, dissolved the parliament and called a fresh regional election for next month.

Spain’s constitutional court officially annulled the Catalan parliament’s unilateral declaration of independence on Wednesday, a widely expected ruling after the move was suspended by the court.

Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy said the elections should open “a new political era” in the region with the return to normality and respect for Spain’s laws.

Former Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont and four of his sacked ministers have fled to Belgium, where they are fighting Spanish arrest and extradition orders. Eight of Mr Puigdemont’s ex-ministers and two activists were sent to jail as a Spanish court studies possible charges of rebellion and sedition against them.

Intersindical CSC, a platform of pro-independence workers’ unions, had called the strike for labour issues, but separatist parties and civil society groups asked workers to join the stoppage to protest against Spain’s intervention. – PA