Catalonia ‘may announce snap election’ rather than independence

The leader of the Spanish region of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, will make a statement at 1.30pm local time (12.30pm Irish time) on Thursday, the regional government has said.

Newspaper La Vanguardia said earlier that the government of Catalonia, which is seeking to break away from Spain, was considering calling a regional election for December 20th.

Mr Puigdemont earlier appealed to Spain’s national Senate, asking senators to reject extraordinary measures proposed by the Spanish government to take direct control of the region.

In an eight-page document submitted to the Senate on Thursday, Mr Puigdemont said Madrid is tackling the crisis by “trying to create an even more extraordinary serious situation by taking away the political autonomy of Catalonia”.

The Senate was expected on Friday to approve the Catalan takeover measure, which would include sacking the region’s elected government and curtailing powers of the regional parliament, as well as control over police, finances and public media.

Reuters