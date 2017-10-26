Catalonia leader decides not to call regional elections

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has announced that he will not call snap regional elections, moving the debate on independence back to the regional parliament after earlier speculation that elections might be called to break the impasse in the crisis in the region.

In a statement, Mr Puigdemont said that the Spanish government would not give him assurances that it would not proceed with taking control of the region, under article 155 of the Spanish constitution, in the event of elections being called.

“I was ready to call an election if guarantees were given. There is no guarantee that justifies calling an election today,” Mr Puigdemont said.

The Catalan parliament was due to discuss the situation further on Thursday evening, with the option of a unilateral declaration of independence not off the table.

Mr Puigdemont earlier appealed to Spain’s national Senate, asking senators to reject extraordinary measures proposed by the Spanish government of Mariano Rajoy to take direct control of the region.

In an eight-page document submitted to the Senate on Thursday, Mr Puigdemont said Madrid is tackling the crisis by “trying to create an even more extraordinary serious situation by taking away the political autonomy of Catalonia”.

The Senate was expected on Friday to approve the Catalan takeover measure, which would include sacking the region’s elected government and curtailing powers of the regional parliament, as well as control over police, finances and public media.

Agencies