Catalan president says his people cannot accept Madrid’s ‘illegal’ measures

The people of Catalonia cannot accept the “illegal” measures taken by the Spanish government to rule the region directly from Madrid, Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont said on Saturday as he called on the regional parliament to act against them.

Mr Puigdemont said the decision by Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy to fire the regional government and force a new election, which will be effective next Friday, was “the worst attack against the institutions and the people of Catalonia since the military dictatorship of Francisco Franco”.

“I ask the parliament to meet in a plenary session during which we, the representatives of the citizens’ sovereignty, will be able to decide over this attempt to liquidate our government and our democracy and act in consequence,” Mr Puigdemont said in a televised speech.

He also said Mr Rajoy was attempting to “humiliate” the region.

The Spanish prime minister said earlier on Saturday that Madrid will seek senate approval to take over the Catalonian government and hold early elections .

Mr Rajoy was speaking after a special cabinet meeting held in the wake of Catalonia’s efforts to unilaterally declare independence.

He said the Spanish government did not want to invoke previously untested powers it held under article 155 of the constitution but had been forced to do so.

Spanish foreign minister Alfonso Dastis said on Sunday he hoped that people in Catalonia would disregard any instruction from the regional leadership if Spain moves to suspend the region’s autonomy.

“All the government is trying to do, and reluctantly, is to reinstate the legal order, to restore the constitution but also the Catalan rules and proceed from there,” he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.

“We are going to establish the authorities who are going to rule the day-to-day affairs of Catalonia according to the Catalan laws and norms . . . I hope everyone will disregard whatever instructions they will be planning to give because they will not have the legal authority to do that.”

The government was not revoking Catalonia’s autonomy, Mr Rajoy said, but the step will still be regarded as inflammatory by those in the region who want to break away from Spain.

The move, which takes the country into uncharted legal waters, was sparked by Catalonia’s banned independence referendum on October 1st.

King Felipe VI said the crisis must be resolved “through legitimate democratic institutions. We do not want to give up that which we have built together.”

Autonomy is a highly sensitive issue in semi-autonomous Catalonia, which lost its powers under Spain’s military dictatorship. Home to 7.5 million people, the region fiercely defends its language and culture.

There are fears of unrest if Madrid seeks to impose direct rule of any kind, and Mr Puigdemont has said such a move could push regional politicians to declare unilateral independence.

There were protests in the streets of Barcelona following Mr Rajoy’s announcement, with the banging of pots and pans and honking cars.

‘Critical point’

Mr Rajoy said on Friday that Spain had reached a “critical point” after weeks of political limbo and that his government had to act to stop the rule of law being “liquidated”.

The prime minister is also likely to announce plans to take control of Catalonia’s 16,000-strong police force, the Mossos d’Esquadra, whose leader, Josep Lluis Trapero, could face up to 15 years in jail on sedition charges for failing to contain separatist protests before the referendum.

Mr Rajoy’s plans must pass through the senate, where his conservative People’s Party holds a majority. That process would take about a week.

As tensions remain high, independence supporters were expected to rally in Barcelona on Saturday night to call for the release of Jordi Cuixart and Jordi Sanchez.

The leaders of two powerful grassroots separatist groups have been in jail since Monday, pending investigation into sedition charges.

Mr Puigdemont has said he has a mandate to declare independence after the referendum, which his administration says resulted in a 90 per cent Yes vote. Turnout for the poll, however, was given as 43 per cent, with many Catalans who back unity having stayed away.

Accounting for about one-fifth of Spain’s economic output, Catalonia is evenly split over whether to break away from Spain, according to opinion polls.

Supporters of independence say the region does too much to prop up the rest of the national economy and would thrive if it went its own way, but opponents say Catalonia is stronger as part of Spain and that a split would spell economic and political disaster.

Nearly 1,200 companies have shifted their legal headquarters to other parts of Spain since the referendum, hoping to minimise instability.

Guardian / Agencies