Catalan leaders to appear in court facing threat of return to jail

Spain’s supreme court will rule on Friday on whether to send four Catalan separatist leaders back to jail while an investigation into their roles in Catalonia’s banned independence push last year continues.

Jordi Turull, a close ally of former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont who failed on Thursday to be elected as the region’s new leader, is one of those summoned for the opening of a new phase in the investigation which precedes a trial.

Catalan secessionist parties failed on Thursday for a third time to elect a new regional president, leaving them with a deadline of two months to pick someone or hold a new election. Mr Turull needed 69 votes to be elected but obtained only 64.

Catalonia has been in political limbo since Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy took over Mr Puigdemont’s government after it unilaterally declared independence in October.

Since then Mr Puigdemont has been in self-imposed exile in Brussels and would likely be arrested if he returned to Spain.

He and his fellow separatists have said they were not acting illegally and were fulfilling a mandate for Catalan independence after winning an independence referendum that Mr Rajoy sought to ban.

The supreme court in November jailed the four leaders summoned to the court on Friday, including former Catalan parliament speaker Carmen Forcadell, while the investigation on charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds continued.

The court released them on bail several days later after they agreed to renounce any political activity that went against the Spanish constitution.

A fifth separatist leader summoned to the court on Friday was not previously jailed.

Judge Pablo Llarena could send Mr Turull back to jail if he concludes that there is enough early evidence that he committed a crime. The court had released Mr Turull on bail after he said he accepted central government control over the region.

The judge could also declare Mr Turull ineligible to be Catalonia’s president. Mr Turull could still be chosen in a second vote due to take place on Saturday when only a simple majority is needed, but it is unclear whether this will happen.

Three of the other leaders summoned on Friday – Ms Forcadell, Marta Rovira and Dolors Bassa – announced on Thursday night that they were abandoning their seats in the regional Catalan parliament, likely a move to avoid a return a jail. – Reuters