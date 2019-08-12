Campaigners demand inquiry into Epstein’s French connections

Members of the French government and campaigners against child trafficking have demanded an inquiry in France, in addition to the US investigation, into alleged sexual abuse of underage victims by Jeffrey Epstein, the financier who died in custody in New York at the weekend.

“The American investigation has brought to light connections with France,” said a joint statement on Monday by Marlène Schiappa and Adrien Taquet, junior ministers for women-men equality and for solidarity and health. “It therefore seems to us essential, for the victims, that an investigation be launched in France so that all can be revealed.”

Innocence en Danger (Innocence in Danger), a France-based child protection organisation that campaigns against sexual abuse, also called for an inquiry into allegations that French underage girls were abused and that some of the perpetrators were French citizens.

“France is concerned about this affair because the investigations by the FBI have brought up the names of several French nationals,” it said. “Innocence en Danger has recently received confirmation from a reliable source that several victims of the prostitution ring created by Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplices also have French nationality.”

Epstein is reported to have kept a luxury apartment on the Avenue Foch in the heart of Paris. An address book said to have been stolen by his late butler included the names of several contacts in the French capital.

Blackmail

Homayra Sellier, founder and president of IED, said it was known that French citizens “were involved as very close friends of Mr Epstein” and as victims. “We really have to put pressure on the prosecutor’s office so they open an investigation in France.”

The national prosecutor’s office and the French ministry of justice did not immediately comment on whether they would launch an investigation.

Among Epstein’s associates was his longtime companion Ghislaine Maxwell, who has French as well as US and UK citizenship.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre has alleged in a civil suit that Epstein and Ms Maxwell, who is the daughter of the disgraced publisher Robert Maxwell, used her and other young women as a means to extract favours from and blackmail powerful people. Ms Maxwell denies this.

The French government statement said Epstein’s death left many questions unanswered. “His death should not deprive the victims of the justice that is their right. Justice is a vital condition for their recovery, and for better protection in the future for other young girls faced with these types of organised networks and these types of predators.”

Epstein, a 66-year-old money manager and multimillionaire, was being held in jail in Manhattan when he died in “an apparent suicide”, the US Department of Justice said.

In court filings, Epstein had listed his net wealth at $559 million (€500 million), including the mansions in New York and Florida where prosecutors said he abused girls as young as 14 years old. Lawyers said they would fight to ensure his assets were used to compensate his alleged victims. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019