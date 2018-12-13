Brexit: Varadkar tells May changes to Irish backstop ‘not on the table’

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar held a lengthy meeting with British prime minister Theresa May in Brussels this morning ahead of a summit of European Union leaders where Mrs May will outline “legal assurances” she believes MPs want before they will back her deal.

After the meeting Mr Varadkar reiterated that renegotiating the Brexit withdrawal agreement was not an option.

“The deal that we have is the only deal on the table . . . while it is far from perfect, I believe it is good for Britain and good for the European Union and I sincerely hope that it can still be ratified,” he said.

Mr Varadkar said the EU would try to offer explanations and assurances that may assist MPs understand to the agreement “but the backstop is not on the table.”

When asked if these assurances could be legally binding, Mr Varadkar said: “I don’t think we could agree to anything that would change the content of the treaty, change the content of the withdrawal agreement.”

Mrs May arrived in Brussels to lobby European leaders for changes to the Brexit withdrawal agreement after she survived a confidence vote that highlighted the British political deadlock over Brexit.

“We need to get this deal over the line,” Mrs May said on arrival, adding she had “heard loud and clear” the concerns of party rebels who tried to unseat her over the Brexit deal she agreed with leaders last month.

“I don’t expect an immediate breakthrough,” Mrs May added, but she would be telling other leaders of the “legal and political assurances” her party sceptics needed, especially over the risk of the so-called Irish border “backstop” becoming permanent.

The backstop is a provision in the Brexit deal designed to ensure there will be no hard border in Ireland.

Dilemma

However, the dilemma Mrs May faces is the same as before the confidence vote: how to convince the EU to tweak the withdrawal agreement so that it will be passed by parliament.

The scale of her challenge is clear from the text of draft summit “conclusions” leaked to journalists in Brussels on Thursday.

These reaffirm the commitment of EU leaders to the withdrawal agreement and political declaration and that they plan to step up preparations for a no-deal scenario.

The text of the draft, which also seeks to provide reassurances about the backstop for Mrs May, says member states “intend to proceed with its ratification. It is not open for renegotiation.”

Bracketed text, not yet agreed and subject to potential tinkering this evening by the leaders, insists that “the backstop does not represent a desirable outcome for the Union.”

“The backstop is only intended as an insurance policy to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland/ It is the Union’s firm determination to work speedily on a subsequent agreement that established by December 31st , 2020 alternative arrangements, so that the backstop will not need to be triggered.”

“The European Council also underlines that, if the backstop were nevertheless to be triggered, it would apply only temporarily unless and until it is superseded by a subsequent agreement.

“In such a case, the Union would use its best endeavours to negotiate and conclude expeditiously a subsequent agreement that would replace the backstop, so that it would only be in place for a short period and only as long as strictly necessary.”

Leaders will consider whether further assurances may be required but “such assurance will not change or contradict the withdrawal agreement.”

EU diplomats insist the language in and out of brackets represents no more than a reiteration of the commitments made in the withdrawal agreement.

Assurances

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street after the vote, Mrs May said she would seek assurances on the backstop when she attends the European Council.

“I will be seeking legal and political assurances that will assuage the concerns that members of parliament have on that issue,” she said.

She promised to find a legally binding solution to the backstop that would satisfy the DUP, saying the Brexit deal could only win a majority in the House of Commons with DUP support. She added it would not be a success to pass a Brexit deal only to be unable to govern afterwards.

“We emphasised that tinkering around the edges would not work. We were not seeking assurances or promises. We wanted fundamental legal text changes,” Ms Foster said.

Mrs May will address the other 27 EU leaders on Thursday evening and they will later discuss Brexit without her.