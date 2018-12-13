Brexit: Varadkar and May to meet in Brussels as she seeks backstop concessions

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will meet British prime minister Theresa May in Brussels ahead of Thursday’s summit of European Union leaders who are set to reaffirm their commitment a withdrawal agreement they say “is not open for renegotiation”.

Mrs May was due to travel to Dublin on Wednesday to meet Mr Varadkar to discuss the withdrawal agreement but had to stay in London instead to fight a leadership challenge, which she won but saw 117 of her party’s 317 MPs vote against her.

Mrs May travels to Brussels to address EU leaders at the two-day European Council seeking fresh concessions for her Brexit deal that would allow the DUP support a vote on the agreement in parliament before January 21st.

However, the dilemma she faces is the same as before the confidence vote : how to convince the EU to tweak the withdrawal agreement so that it will be passed by parliament.

Draft ‘conclusions’

The scale of her challenge is clear from the text of draft summit “conclusions” leaked to journalists in Brussels on Thursday.

These reaffirm the commitment of EU leaders to the withdrawal agreement and political declaration and that they plan to step up preparations for a no-deal scenario.

The text of the draft, which also seeks to provide reassurances about the backstop for Mrs May, says member states “intend to proceed with its ratification. It is not open for renegotiation.”

Bracketed text, not yet agreed and subject to potential tinkering this evening by the leaders, insists that “the backstop does not represent a desirable outcome for the Union.”

The backstop is a provision in the Brexit deal designed to ensure there will be no hard border in Ireland.

The British delegation convoy arrives at the Europa building prior to an EU summit in Brussels. British prime minister Theresa May is due to hold talks with her Taoiseach Leo Varadkar ahead of the summit. Photograph: AP

“The backstop is only intended as an insurance policy to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland/ It is the Union’s firm determination to work speedily on a subsequent agreement that established by December 31st , 2020 alternative arrangements, so that the backstop will not need to be triggered.”

“The European Council also underlines that, if the backstop were nevertheless to be triggered, it would apply only temporarily unless and until it is superseded by a subsequent agreement.

“In such a case, the Union would use its best endeavours to negotiate and conclude expeditiously a subsequent agreement that would replace the backstop, so that it would only be in place for a short period and only as long as strictly necessary.”

Leaders will consider whether further assurances may be required but “such assurance will not change or contradict the Withdrawal Agreement.”

EU diplomats insist the language in and out of brackets represents no more than a reiteration of the commitments made in the withdrawal agreement.

Assurances

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street after the vote, Mrs May said she would seek assurances on the backstop when she attends the European Council.

“I have heard what the House of Commons said about the Northern Ireland backstop and, when I go to the European Council tomorrow, I will be seeking legal and political assurances that will assuage the concerns that members of parliament have on that issue,” she said.

She promised to find a legally binding solution to the backstop that would satisfy the DUP, saying the Brexit deal could only win a majority in the House of Commons with DUP support. She added it would not be a success to pass a Brexit deal only to be unable to govern afterwards.

“We emphasised that tinkering around the edges would not work. We were not seeking assurances or promises. We wanted fundamental legal text changes,” Ms Foster said.

Mrs May will address the other 27 EU leaders on Thursday evening and they will later discuss Brexit without her.

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, during a phone call with Mr Varadkar, agreed the UK’s Withdrawal Agreement “cannot be reopened or contradicted”.

“Both agreed that the withdrawal agreement is a balanced compromise and the best outcome available. While they agreed to work to provide reassurance to the UK, the agreement cannot be reopened or contradicted,” the Government said in a statement.

EU leaders are planning to issue a final statement after the summit that they hope will offer Mrs May some cover when she returns to Parliament in a bid to pass the Withdrawal Agreement by January 21st.

Mrs May’s victory in the confidence vote means she cannot face another challenge to her position as Tory leader for one year.

But she still faces the danger of a no-confidence motion in the House of Commons, which could bring her government down if backed by more than half of all MPs.