Brexit: Unscheduled Brussels meeting raises expectations of breakthrough

Expectations of a breakthrough in the Brexit talks and the Irish backstop were sharply raised in Brussels on Sunday evening when UK Brexit secretary Dominic Raab arrived for unscheduled talks with EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier. Later EU ambassadors were summoned to a meeting that one report suggested was to get early sight of a deal.

However senior EU officials and dipolmats said it was unlikely that a final Brexit deal would be reached on Sunday.

With the crunch summit looming on Wednesday and “sherpas” arriving in Brussels on Monday to prepare it, time has run out if the “decisive progress” required at the summit is to be achieved.

Mr Raab’s arrival is seen as a signal that the talks have reached a point where officials can bring them no further and where final compromises can only be be brokered at a political level.

Mr Raab, who arrived mid-afternoon and stayed for less than two hours, refused to meet journalists , but officials said that “with several big issues still to resolve, including the Northern Ireland backstop, it was jointly agreed that face-to-face talks were necessary ahead of this week’s October European Council. ”

One of the outstanding issues is believed to hinge on ways of time-limiting the backstop guarantees that the EU requires to sustain a frictionless border in Ireland. The UK fears that difficulties down the road in reaching an agreement on the future relationship between the EU and UK could see it indefinitely committed to remaining part of a customs union.

That is particularly so if the EU and Ireland insist that the backstop guarantee must remain in place if such a comprehensive agreement does not provide the level of safeguards needed to secure that frictionless border. In practice, many say that would require continued customs union and single market membership by the UK.

Other thorny outstanding issues include questions about the governance of the withdrawal agreement, specifically the standing of the EU court, and problems relating to post-Brexit mutual recognition of “geographical indicators”, the exclusive designation of products by their origins - from Scotch whisky to Cheddar or feta cheeses.

‘Dolomite’ of summits

The week’s EU agenda is crowded by what could be termed collectively a “dolomite” of six distinct EU summits, in addition to preparatory meetings:

On Monday afternoon “sherpas”, the prime ministerial aides who prepare the summit climbs, are in town to get Mr Barnier’s state-of-play report and give an initial assessment of their leaders’ likely reactions to the Brexit deal and other summit topics.

In Luxembourg, foreign ministers will lay the basis for any foreign policy resolutions. On Tuesday, the commission meets Mr Barnier to give its view and he will almost certainly meet the MEPs’ working group on Brexit.

The General Affairs Council also meets in Luxembourg on Tuesday in two formats. The initial meeting will discuss preparations for the European Council, the vexed rule-of-law disputes with Poland and Hungary, and the next multi-annual budget. Then European Affairs ministers of the 27 remainer states will meet in Article 50 Brexit format to get their Barnier report.

On Wednesday, the dolomite opens with a “tripartite social partnership summit” when representatives of business, unions and civil society meet commission and council presidents, Jean Claude Juncker and Donald Tusk.

And that evening the 27 remainer member-states meet for a Brexit-themed dinner, the European Council in Article 50 format. British prime minister Theresa May has been invited to address them for ten minutes, and then to leave ahead of their deliberations on a report from Mr Barnier on the negotiations and a deal if there is one.

Should the leaders be satisfied that “decisive progress” has been made towards an acceptable agreement they will agree to convene a summit in mid-November to dot the i’s and cross the t’s on a legal text of a Withdrawal Agreement. On Wednesday the leaders will also get sight of an outline political declaration on the future framework of EU-UK relations, a document that will then be fleshed out for November.

Thursday morning, the 28 leaders will meet the president of the European Parliament for the opening of the European Council proper and discussions on internal security, migration, and a number of “conclusions” on foreign policy.

Over lunch they convene for an expanded informal “Euro Council” (19 euro members and eight aspirants to membership) to discuss the state of play of negotiations on the deepening of the Economic and Monetary Union (EMU) with a view to agreement on legislation at the Euro summit in December.

On Thursday evening, they all sit down to dinner with the leaders of the 21 Asian states in town for Friday’s Asia Europe Meeting (summit) which is followed in the afternoon by an EU-Republic of Korea Summit.

The dolomite is expected to conclude at 4.30pm on Friday.