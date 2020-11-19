Brexit talks supended after EU official tests positive for Covid-19
Chief negotiaor Michel Barnier suspends trade talks with David Frost
European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier (right) and the British prime minister’s Europe adviser David Frost (left) pose for a photograph at start of the first round of post-Brexit trade deal talks last March in Brussels. Photograph: Olivier Hoslet/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
The European Union’s Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said on Thursday he was suspending trade talks with his British counterpart David Frost “for a short period” after one of his team members tested positive for coronavirus.
“The teams will continue their work in full respect of guidelines,” Mr Barnier said. Talks between the EU and Britain on a new trade deal from 2021 are in their final stage. - Reuters
More to follow...