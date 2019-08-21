Brexit on agenda as Boris Johnson visits Angela Merkel in Berlin

Boris Johnson is set to meet German chancellor Angela Merkel later, the first in a series of meetings with European and world leaders over the coming days.

The prime minister will travel to Berlin where he will discuss Brexit-related issues with the German premier over dinner, before heading to Paris on Thursday to meet French president Emmanuel Macron.

Mr Johnson will on Saturday be at the G7 summit where he will meet other world leaders including US president Donald Trump.

The meetings come as Mr Johnson has reiterated his opposition to the Northern Irish backstop, saying he will not support any withdrawal agreement that includes it.

In an interview with ITV News, Mr Johnson said he believes there are “plenty of other creative solutions” to the Irish border issue.

“I think it’s a bit paradoxical that the EU side is talking about us putting up all the barriers, we’ve made it clear 1,000 times we don’t want to see any checks on the Northern Irish frontier at all, under no circumstances let me repeat again, under no circumstances will the government of the United Kingdom be putting checks on the Northern Irish frontier,” he said.

‘Plurality’

“By contrast, it is the EU who currently claim that the single market and the plurality of the single market require them to have such checks — I don’t think that’s true.”

Mr Trump on Tuesday said the EU was driving a “tough bargain” with the UK and that Mr Johnson was the “right person in charge”.

“Dealing with the UK, they have not treated the UK very well. That’s a very tough bargain they’re driving, the European Union. That’s a very tough bargain,” he said. “And I think that UK has the right man in charge right now — the right person in charge, in the form of Boris.”

It comes as Brexit secretary Stephen Barclay announced that UK ministers and officials will no longer attend most European Union meetings from September 1st. The country will only be represented at meetings where the UK has a “significant national interest,” the Department for Exiting the European Union said.

Ramping up

Meanwhile, the UK government is ramping up its preparations for no-deal with the chancellor Sajid Javid announcing an auto-enrolment scheme to help businesses prepare for post-Brexit trade with the EU.

Labour has called for ministers to “put businesses and the economy first, and rule out a no-deal Brexit”.

Peter Dowd, shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, said: “This panicked announcement from the chancellor is late in the day for the thousands of businesses that have customers and suppliers in the EU and rely on the steady flow of goods at UK ports.

“The issuing of EORI numbers will not come close to mitigating the disastrous effects a Tory No Deal Brexit will have on small business exporters.”