Brexit: More time needed to reach agreement, says Barnier

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator has said more time is needed to reach agreement on the UK’s withdrawl from the EU and that a solution must be found to ensure “there is no hard border in any circumstance on the island of Ireland. ”

His comments come as British prime minister Theresa May is due to address leaders of the EU27 on Wednesday evening in Brussels before leaving them to discuss the next steps on Brexit over dinner in her absence.

Mr Barnier said the Brexit process must be “orderly for everyone and in all subjects — including Ireland.”

He said several subjects remain open and that more time is needed to reach agreement and to finalise “this negotiation on the orderly withdrawal. We will take this time, calmly and seriously, to find this global agreement in the next weeks.”

Meanwhile, Germany has urged Ms May to “take responsibility” for Brexit, as a crunch summit approaches with no sign of any breakthrough in negotiations.

Speaking in German as he arrived at the General Affairs Council in Luxembourg, Germany’s Europe minister, Michael Roth said: “The situation is very serious. It is no game. We have taken a short pause for breath. All involved must now look into whether the compromises made have been sufficient.

“For us, it is clear, we want a fair deal with the GB, but it must be a deal that preserves the integrity of the single market.”

Arriving for the meeting, Mr Roth, said his message to Ms May was: “Take responsibility and be constructive.”

While the UK was demanding “flexibility” from Brussels, the EU was limited in its room for manoeuvre because of the need to keep the Irish border open, he said.

Mr Roth said that Germany had taken the “painful” step of beginning preparations for a possible no-deal Brexit because “we are in a situation where we cannot exclude anything”, he said.

“We can have either a smooth Brexit or rocky one,” said France’s EU affairs minister, Nathalie Loiseau. “We all prefer a smooth one but we have to stand ready if there is no deal.”

Plan scrapped

EU leaders have scrapped plans to discuss and publish a draft declaration this week on the bloc’s future trade deal with the UK after the derailment of the talks over the Irish border, in a blow to Ms May. An outline of an agreement was due to be “on the table” at a summit dinner of leaders on Wednesday night, before which the prime minister is scheduled to address the 27 other EU heads of state. Developments on Sunday, when the Brexit secretary, Dominic Raab, refused to sign off on an agreement on the Irish border, have brought the carefully choreographed plans to a halt. “Since there is no agreement on the Irish backstop there will not be an outline of joint political declaration on the table on Wednesday evening. [THAT]will not change before Wednesday,” a senior EU official said. “I think that was clear on Sunday afternoon, that what we got from Michel Barnier [the EU’s chief negotiator] was that the spirit of talks on Sunday were not promising any progress before the summit this Wednesday.”

Cabinet briefing

Ms May briefed her senior ministers in an extended session of cabinet ahead of Wednesday’s European Council meeting at which it had initially been hoped to conclude the UK’s withdrawal deal.

Tanáiste is confident EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier (pictured) ‘will deliver a deal that is consistent with what’s already been committed to in these negotiations’. Photograph: Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images

There was strong support from the cabinet ministers for Ms May’s insistence that any Brexit deal must maintain the integrity of the Union and cannot keep the UK indefinitely in a backstop customs arrangement, said Ms May’s spokesman. No minister indicated that they might be considering resigning over Brexit during the three-hour meeting.

November summit

Foreign ministers from the remaining 27 EU states were receiving a briefing from Mr Barnier at the General Affairs Council.

Mr Barneir said he hopes a deal with Britain is possible “in the coming weeks”.

With no likelihood of a deal this week, a special Brexit summit is expected to be scheduled for November.

It remains unclear whether this will be framed as a final opportunity to reach agreement or as a chance for the 27 to make preparations for a disorderly no-deal withdrawal.

The prime minister told the House of Commons on Monday that an exit agreement is still “achievable”.

European Council president Donald Tusk urged both sides to keep making every effort to find a deal.

Coveney confident about deal

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney says because the UK is “determined to leave the customs union and the single market, because the UK says it wants bilateral trade deals” the Government must insist on the backstop.

This is “to protect the island of Ireland and the two jurisdictions on it, ensuring that what we have built in the last 20 years since the peace process was agreed, which is frictionless trade and a normality between communities trading with each other, that that isn’t undermined as an unintended consequence of Brexit,” he said.

Speaking ahead of a private meeting on Tuesday in Luxembourg with Mr Barnier, the Tánaiste said he has a lot of confidence that the Barnier taskforce, and Mr Barnier himself, “will deliver a deal that is consistent with what’s already been committed to in these negotiations, which is not an unreasonable ask”.

Mr Coveney is meeting with Mr Barnier to discuss the current state of play in negotiations, and in particular talks on the draft Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland, including the backstop on avoiding a hard border.

“Our bottom line on this is that we must have a backstop in the withdrawal treaty,” Mr Coveney said.

“That backstop cannot be time limited in terms of an end date. It needs to be there unless and until something better is negotiated and agreed.”

Mr Coveney said, “the Government’s position is clear — we want the negotiations to succeed but this will only be possible with agreement on a legally robust backstop to avoid a hard border in the withdrawal agreement, which must apply in all circumstances.

Mr Coveney said the backstop would ensure that “frictionless trade” continues along with “a normality between communities trading with each other, that that isn’t undermined as an unintended consequence of Brexit”.

“Today’s meeting offers another opportunity to thank our EU partners for their solid support and solidarity, which has been unwavering,” he said.

Mr Coveney and Minister of State for European Affairs Helen McEntee are also attending a meeting of EU Foreign and European Affairs Ministers.