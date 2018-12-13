Brexit: May goes to Brussels to seek fresh backstop concessions

British prime minister Theresa May heads to Brussels on Thursday seeking fresh concessions for her Brexit deal after emerging from a confidence vote by Tory MPs bruised but victorious.

Mrs May will address EU leaders at the two-day European Council after seeing off rebels who attempted to remove her from the party leadership, winning by 200 votes to 117 in a secret ballot on Wednesday.

Her narrower than expected margin of victory came after she promised to step down before the next general election and a promise to MPs that she would find a legally binding solution to the Northern Ireland backstop that would allow the DUP to support her Brexit deal.

She will travel to the Belgian capital still faced with the same dilemma she faced before it all took place: how to convince the EU to tweak the Withdrawal Agreement so that it will be passed by parliament.

Assurances

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street after the vote, Mrs May said she would seek assurances on the backstop when she attends the European Council in Brussels on Thursday.

“I have heard what the House of Commons said about the Northern Ireland backstop and, when I go to the European Council tomorrow, I will be seeking legal and political assurances that will assuage the concerns that members of parliament have on that issue,” she said.

Promising to find a legally binding solution to the backstop that would satisfy the DUP, she said the Brexit deal could only win a majority in the House of Commons with DUP support, adding that it would not be a success to pass a Brexit deal only to be unable to govern afterwards.

On Wednesday, Mrs May met DUP leader Arlene Foster and her deputy Nigel Dodds. Describing the meeting as useful, Ms Foster said she had made clear to the prime minister that only substantial changes to the backstop would satisfy her party. The backstop is a provision in the Brexit deal designed to ensure there will be no hard border in Ireland.

‘Tinkering will not work’

“We emphasised that tinkering around the edges would not work. We were not seeking assurances or promises. We wanted fundamental legal text changes,” Ms Foster said.

Mrs May will address the other 27 EU leaders on Thursday evening and they will later discuss Brexit without her.

The scale of her task was highlighted by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, who insisted in a phone call as MPs voted that the UK’s Withdrawal Agreement “cannot be reopened or contradicted”.

“Both agreed that the withdrawal agreement is a balanced compromise and the best outcome available. While they agreed to work to provide reassurance to the UK, the agreement cannot be reopened or contradicted,” the Government said in a statement.

The message to Mrs May from EU leaders was that the EU was open to providing assurances, but will not reopen talks on the substance of the withdrawal deal, and will not make the backstop temporary, as sought by the UK.

EU leaders are planning to issue a statement after the summit that they hope will offer Mrs May some cover when she returns to Parliament in a bid to pass the Withdrawal Agreement by January 21st.

‘Best endeavours’

This statement is expected to say the EU will “use its best endeavours to negotiate and conclude expeditiously a subsequent agreement that would replace the backstop,” according to a draft, and they’ll pledge to explore further assurances if needed.

However the draft text has still to be approved by EU leaders and reports suggest it could change.

Mrs May’s victory in the confidence vote means she cannot face another challenge to her position as Tory leader for one year.

But she still faces the danger of a no-confidence motion in the House of Commons, which could bring her government down if backed by more than half of all MPs.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the “dismal” deal should be put before MPs next week.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell hinted Labour could call the motion next week if Mrs May does not get changes to the Withdrawal Agreement that it wants.

He told ITV’s Peston: “We will just have to judge what she comes back with on Sunday night, Monday morning, see what the statement is in the House of Commons on Monday and take a proper judgment then.” - Additional reporting PA