Brexit: May considering transition extension ‘by matter of months’

Theresa May has confirmed she is ready to consider an extension of the transition period but only by “a matter of months” .

However, arriving at a European Council Summit in Brussels on Thursday, the British prime minister said she does not expect any extension to be needed, because she still hopes to conclude a deal on the UK’s future trade and security relationship with the EU by its scheduled end-date of December 2020.

During the transition period after the UK leaves the EU in March 2019 it will continue to operate under European Union trading rules. The transition will only be in place in the event of a withdrawal agreement being in place. The so-called backstop arrangement which commits to the maintaining of an open Border in Ireland, would come into effect in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Ms May faced a backlash from Brexiteers after she indicated at a Brussels summit on Wednesday that she was not ruling out the UK remaining in the single market and customs union and subject to EU rules until the end of 2021.

Such a move would delay the final departure almost three years after the official date of Brexit on March 29th, 2019, and more than five years after the 2016 referendum vote to Leave, potentially costing the UK as much as £10 billion in additional contributions to the EU budgets.

Arriving for the second day of the European Council summit, Ms May made clear she would accept an extension to the transition only as a means to ensure there was no hard border in Ireland if it proved impossible to implement the future partnership by the end of 2020.

“A further idea that has emerged — and it is an idea at this stage — is to create an option to extend the implementation period for a matter of months, and it would only be for a matter of months,” she said.

“But the point is that this is not expected to be used, because we are working to ensure that we have that future relationship in place by the end of December 2020.

European Council President Donald Tusk arrives for the European Union leaders summit in Brussels. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

“I’m clear that it is possible to do that and that is what we are working for. In those circumstances, there would be no need for any proposal of this sort and I’m clear that I expect the implementation period to end at the end of December 2020.”

Moment of truth

Former leader of the far-right party Ukip and pro-Brexit politician Nigel Farage said any extension to the transition period could delay full withdrawal almost until the British general election scheduled for May 2022, and “may mean we never leave at all”. Tory MP Nadine Dorries repeated her call for former Brexit secretary David Davis to replace Ms May as leader. “We cannot find the money to fund our front-line police properly, we cannot find the £2 billion for the vulnerable on Universal Credit, but we can mysteriously find billions to bung to the EU for the unnecessary extra year Clegg and Blair asked Barnier for to waylay Brexit,” said Ms Dorries.

Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg joined Mr Davis and three other former ministers in signing an open letter warning the British prime minister not to “bind the UK into the purgatory of perpetual membership of the EU’s customs union”. The group called on Ms May to “reset” the negotiations and ditch her Chequers Brexit blueprint in favour of a Canada-style free trade agreement.

“We are close to the moment of truth. Brexit offers the prize of a better future, global free trade deals and political independence,” said the letter. “But if these potential gains are sacrificed because of EU bullying and the Government’s desperation to secure a deal, the British people will not forgive us.”

Ms May initially suggested an “implementation period” of around two years after Brexit, to give the UK’s authorities and companies time to prepare for new arrangements, but later accepted a 21-month transition ending on the last day of 2020.

It emerged on Wednesday that EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier is ready to discuss a further year’s extension to allow time to find a solution to keep the Irish Border open.

Leaders of the 27 remaining EU states ditched proposals for a special Brexit summit in November, after Mr Barnier told them he needed “much more time” to find a way to avoid a hard Border in Ireland.

This week’s summit had been billed as “the moment of truth” when agreement is needed to allow time for ratification in the Westminster and European parliaments. But Ms May has not come forward with the new “concrete proposals” demanded by European Council president Donald Tusk, instead telling fellow leaders that “courage, trust and leadership” are needed on both sides to find a solution. - PA