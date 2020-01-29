Brexit deal given final approval by EU parliament

The European Parliament on Wednesday gave its final approval to Britain’s divorce deal from the bloc, paving the way for Brexit to take place on Friday.

The chamber broke into singing Auld Lang Syne, a traditional Scottish song to bid farewell, after voting 621 for versus 49 against the Brexit deal, with 13 abstentions.

British prime minister Boris Johnson said the UK will make a “dignified” exit from the European Union and embark on a new chapter.

He said Brexit at 11pm on Friday would be a “moment of hope” for the country.

But with the country still deeply split following the 2016 referendum, Mr Johnson said he would be celebrating in a “respectful” manner.

Answering questions on Facebook earlier on Wednesday, the prime minister said: “What I will be doing is, in common with everybody else, I will be making a dignified exit from the European Union.

“I will be celebrating in a way that I hope is respectful of the scale of the event, that does justice to the astonishing feat that Britain has accomplished but also is mindful of everybody’s feelings about what we are doing.

“It is a great moment for our country, it is a moment of hope and opportunity but it is also, I think, a moment for us to come together in a spirit of confidence.”

Mr Johnson will deliver an “address to the nation” an hour before the UK’s departure from the bloc.

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told the European Parliament: “In this new beginning I would really and sincerely like to wish the UK well.” Referring to the referendum, he said: “Many of us here regret that decision. We continue to regret the vote, but we respect it.”

😭 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺

Should auld acquaintance be forgot, and never brought to mind?

Should auld acquaintance be forgot, and auld lang syne? pic.twitter.com/ZQ03WwIxtT — Boab Thomas (@MeanwhileScotia) January 29, 2020

“We are going to continue in the year that comes, this current year with the same spirit, the same objectivity, without any aggression by firmly, however, defending the interests of the union and its member states,” Mr Barnier said.

“Going beyond Brexit the UK will remain there. “It will remain a close partner when it comes to the economy. It will be an ally as it always has been and it will be a friend.”

European Commission chief negociator Michel Barnier (L) and president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen look on during the plenary session on Wednesday. Photograph: Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images

Trade

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said that “regardless of what Boris Johnson has said”, Brexit “will involve checks between Great Britain and Northern Ireland” when the Brexit transition period ends later this year.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs said that Ireland needs to prepare for checks on goods travelling between Ireland and Great Britain after the UK leaves the EU’s trading rules later this year.

Although the UK leaves the EU on Friday, it will continue to observe the bloc’s rules until the end of the year.

Mr Coveney said that “Northern Ireland is considered an entry point into the single market effectively because of the commitment not to put any form of checks or border infrastructure between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland

He said that committees need to be set up to discuss how to manage the new arrangements and new infrastructure will be needed “to make this a reality” and make sure that the North continues to observe EU rules as provided for in the Withdrawal Agreement.

All this, he said, will be very challenging, and the next Government will have to work with the Stormont administration to implement the new rules in a way that “doesn’t stoke divisions and tensions.”

Fine Gael ministers sought to focus attention on Brexit on Wednesday with warnings that severe economic turbulence may lie ahead if the UK leaves at the end of the year without a trade agreement.

“If Brexit goes badly, all will change,” the Minister for Business Heather Humphreys told a press conference on Wednesday, while the Mr Coveney said that Brexit is “coming at us like a freight train whether we like it or not.”

The Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe added that the “train is picking up speed.”

Asked why Brexit had not become an issue on the campaign trail, Mr Coveney replied that “People are fed up of it . . . But we don’t have the luxury of being fed up about it.”

He said that while to date the election campaign had been about public services, he expected that people would begin to focus on the threats of Brexit, especially after the UK leaves the bloc on Friday night.

Mr Coveney denied that he had made personal attacks on the Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin. Last week, Mr Coveney said he knew Mr Martin “better than most people” and that he was not the person he wanted to see leading Ireland into the next phase of Brexit - provoking an angry response from Fianna Fáil.

On Wednesday, Mr Coveney said that he only wished to contrast the experience of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with Mr Martin, and give his view that Mr Varadkar was better equipped to handle the next phase of Brexit.

UK government buildings in Whitehall will be lit up in red, white and blue to celebrate Brexit, while Parliament Square and Pall Mall will be festooned with British flags.

A light display, featuring a countdown clock, is also planned for Downing Street, while three million 50p coins will mark the occasion bearing the words “Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations.”–Additional reporting Reuters