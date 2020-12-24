Brexit deal agreed between EU and UK after intense fishing talks

Exhausted negotiators sealed a deal on future relations between the European Union and the United Kingdom after all-night talks into Christmas Eve ended in a compromise to avoid a crash to default trade terms on January 1st.

The deal, which was delayed until the last possible moment by bartering over fish, brings to an end years of uncertainty since the referendum in 2016 that has reshaped Ireland’s political and economic future. While it still requires approval by Britain and EU member states, the agreement means the worst potential damage to Irish exporters and to jobs should be avoided on January 1st.

Nevertheless, it sets out a much more distant relationship between the bloc and its former member that will mean significant barriers to trade and an end to the seamless interchange between Britain and the continent.

A UK spokeswoman said; “A deal is done. This agreement allows the beginning of a new relationship between the UK and the EU. One that we have always wanted - a thriving trading and economic relationship between a sovereign UK and our European partners and friends.

“For the British people the deal delivers the objectives of the 2016 referendum and the 2019 election, and it will bring significant benefits for both the UK and the EU.

“It provides continuity for both the UK and EU economies by supporting businesses on both sides of the channel to continue a deep and close trading relationship, while fully respecting the UK’s sovereignty and the EU’s regulatory autonomy.

“The UK has always been a dynamic, problem solving, force for good in the world. Our European partners also share these values. Next year, as the UK takes on the mantel of the G7 and COP presidencies, we are committed to promoting ‘open societies’ and free trade, turning the tide on climate change and driving the global recovery from Covid-19.

“As the UK takes forward these objectives on the global stage, we welcome continued co-operation with our European friends on shared issues of concern, recognising the impact we can have together.”

Under the withdrawal agreement signed last year, Northern Ireland will remain largely in line with the Republic and the rest of the EU while the island of Britain diverges, making for checks in the Irish Sea rather than across the island.

Negotiators began talks on the future relationship this March, and the deal they have reached covers the full span of interconnection, from police and security co-operation, to cross-border energy flows, to road and air transport.

Of the three most difficult issues that long dogged the talks - what authority should judge disputes; how to ensure fair competition between companies; and fish - it was the question of fishing rights that kept the two sides from reaching an agreement until the week before it needs to be in force.

The EU’s starting position was that it should keep all of the €650 million in fish caught annually in British waters by its boats, while London insisted that the whole haul should be given up and doled out in annual negotiations.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen assumed a personal role to drag the deal over the line, delaying plans for Christmas with her large family in Germany to stay camped in her apartment the Berlaymont, tic-tacking with phone calls between London and the EU capitals.

The agreement followed weeks of flat-out talks in Brussels in which negotiators on both sides had worked without pause through weekends and evenings to try to finish the 2,000-word trade deal in record time.

The talks were twice knocked off course during the year by Covid-19 as members of the negotiating teams including the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier who himself fell ill, forcing in-person meetings to be rescheduled to video conference. But Britain declined its last chance to opt for more time to negotiate this summer.

Ultimately the pressure of Christmas and Covid-19 combined to harden the resolution of all sides to finalise the talks by Christmas Eve, as disruption to travel due to a new strain of Covid-19 spreading in the UK meant British negotiators feared difficulties getting home.

The deal reached by the negotiators still requires approval in Westminster and by the 27 governments of the EU, which are currently examining the text and preparing the legalities needed to apply it provisionally from January 1st.

Insufficient time remains for the deal to be put to a vote in the European Parliament before its application, meaning the official approval of the deal is expected in the new year.

