Brexit: Christmas Eve deal expected despite ‘last-minute hitch’ over fishing, says Coveney

European Union and UK negotiators are locked in talks over the final details of a historic post-Brexit deal, with both side engaged in last-minute haggling over fishing rights.

However, British prime minister Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen are expected to announce a deal later today.

In Brussels, the main negotiators are still working to nail down the exact wording of the final treaty in the European Commission’s headquarters to seal an agreement on their future relationship after the end of the post-Brexit transition next week after talks through the night.

It is understood agreement has been largely reached on the issues of fair competition and fishing rights.

Mr Johnson has briefed his cabinet and is planning a press conference after he has spoken with Ms von der Leyen but with the talks continuing, the timing is uncertain and officials said it isn’t clear how long it will now take for the talks to reach a conclusion.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said he believes there will be a Christmas Eve Brexit deal despite a “last-minute hitch” related to the small text of a fisheries agreement.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Mr Coveney pointed out that the document included 2,000 pages of legal text. “The EU will be insisting on getting this absolutely right.

“I had hoped to be talking to you this morning in parallel with big announcements happening in both London and Brussels, but we still expect those later on today.”

Mr Johnson and Ms von der Leyen intervened personally in recent days, holding several phone conversations, in a last-ditch bid to reach an agreement before the UK leaves the single market at the end of the month.

The final stretch of talks were focused on hammering out a compromise on fish, a politically contentious issue in Britain as well as in several EU member states.

According to two people familiar with the matter, Mr Johnson has accepted that the bloc’s share of the catch in UK waters should fall by 25 per cent over a period of five-and-a-half years.

Britain had initially sought an 80 per cent reduction over just three years, but in recent days had offered a cut of 30 per cent.

The bloc had refused to accept a reduction of more than 25 per cent in the value of fish caught, saying even that was hard for countries like France and Denmark to accept, according to officials with knowledge of the discussions. This would be phased in over five and a half years. The UK previously offered three years while the EU were pushing for 10.

When asked on Morning Ireland about the problems facing the Irish fishery industry, Mr Coveney said that a deal was not going to be a disaster for Irish fishing.

However, he did acknowledge that a Brexit deal was not going to conclude without some impact on fishing, it was a question of the extent. Ireland had set out clear targets to protect itself and he hoped they would be achieved in the deal, he said.

Approval of deal

If EU ambassadors sign off on the deal on Thursday, the European Council can agree to apply the agreement provisionally from January 1st, pending approval from the European Parliament later next month.

MPs will return to Westminster on December 30th to consider all stages of any necessary implementation legislation in a single day, with the House of Lords expected to put it to a vote the same day.

The European Research Group (ERG) of eurosceptic Conservative backbenchers said on Wednesday night that it would examine the details and legal text of any deal “as expeditiously as possible”. They will reconvene a “star chamber” of lawyers led by veteran MP Bill Cash, which gave its verdict on Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement in 2019.

“Given that the new agreement is also highly complex, the star chamber will scrutinise it in detail, to ensure that its provisions genuinely protect the sovereignty of the United Kingdom, after we exit the transition period at the end of this year,” they said in a statement.

News that a deal was imminent triggered a 1.4 per cent surge in the pound against the dollar. Bond yields rose across the world.

Extra bureaucracy

Although a deal would ensure tariff-free, quota-free trade between Britain and the EU, Britain’s decision to leave the single market and the customs union means there will be friction and extra bureaucracy for importers and exporters.

When the UK shocked the world in 2016 by voting to leave the EU, many in Europe hoped that it could stay closely aligned. But that was not to be. Mr Johnson, the face of the pro- Brexit campaign, asserted that, since 52 per cent had voted to “take back control” from the EU, he was not interested in accepting the rules of either the single market or the customs union. The EU did not want to give unfettered privileges to a freewheeling, deregulated British economy outside the bloc, and so potentially encourage others to leave.

The result was a tortuous negotiation on a “level playing field” in competition - which the EU demanded in return for access to its market. If there is an agreement, it will ultimately be a narrow free trade deal surrounded by other pacts on fisheries, transport, energy and cooperation in justice and policing. It will not cover the financial services that make London the only financial capital to rival New York. Services make up 80 per cent of the British economy.

JPMorgan said the EU had secured a deal which allows it retain nearly all of its advantages from trade with the UK but with the ability to use regulations to “cherry pick” among sectors where the UK had advantages - such as services. Mr Johnson has been accused of selling out farmers - particularly in Scotland and northern England - after it emerged that seed potatoes are not set to be included in a post-Brexit trade deal.

Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage said the deal would keep the UK far too closely aligned with the EU, adding that he hoped this would be the beginning of the end of the bloc. Despite the agreement, goods trade will have more rules, more red tape and more cost. There will be some disruption at ports. Everything from food safety regulation and exporting rules to product certification will change. The UK, which imports about €88 billion more a year from the EU than it exports there, bickered until the end over fish - important for Britain’s small fishing fleet but worth less than 0.1 per cent of GDP. Access to the EU market for London-based banks, insurers and asset managers is being handled outside the deal and will, from January 1st, be patchy at best.

The Bank of England has said that, even with a trade deal, Britain’s gross domestic product is likely to suffer a 1 per cent hit from Brexit in the first quarter of 2021. And Britain’s budget forecasters have said the economy will be 4 per cent smaller over 15 years than it would have been if Britain had stayed in the bloc.

–Additional reporting Reuters and Bloomberg