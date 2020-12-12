Brexit: Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen to discuss whether to continue talks

British prime minister Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen are to speak on Sunday to decide whether to continue negotiations to reach a trade deal and avoid a damaging shift to default terms.

The talks remain difficult, a British source said, as the two sides sought a way to reconcile EU demands for guarantees of comparable standards in the UK in exchange for free single market access, with London’s desire for autonomy to diverge.

Talks were expected to run late into the night between the teams of Michel Barnier and David Frost in Brussels on Saturday and continue on Sunday before the two leaders speak. Ms von der Leyen has said that a decision will be made on the future of the talks one way or another on Sunday.

Despite EU hopes that the dire prospects for the British economy would force the London government to come to a compromise, Mr Johnson’s position is understood to be unchanged.

Britain’s transition period, during which it has largely kept the same terms temporarily since leaving the bloc in January, is due to end on December 31st and without a deal default World Trade Organisation terms will take effect including steep tariffs on some goods.

Both sides have said that a failure to reach a deal is now a more likely outcome than not, a result forecast to shrink Britain’s economy and damage Irish exporters in particular, while causing widespread disruption.

Negotiators have long struggled to reach an accord on the three sticking points of governance, fishing rights, and the so-called level playing field, with the question of how to ensure fair competition in the future emerging as the biggest stumbling bloc as the talks reach their finale.